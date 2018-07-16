Belgian airspace closed over computer glitch

July 19, 2018
The closure of Belgium's airspace has affected six airports
The closure of Belgium's airspace has affected six airports

Belgium on Thursday closed its airspace following a computer glitch linked to problems downloading data related to flight plans, said Belgocontrol, the company tasked with controlling the country's skies.

Planes have not been allowed to fly over Belgium since 4:00 pm local time (1400 GMT).

"The airspace was closed for security reasons, in what we refer to as a 'clear the sky' (procedure)," Belgocontrol's spokesman Alain Kniebs told AFP, describing the incident as "very exceptional."

"Some planes are grounded, others have been prevented from landing," he added.

Belgocontrol was unable to immediately quantify how many flights or passengers had been affected.

According to a spokesperson for Brussels Airport, the situation should return to normal at around 6:00 pm (1600 GMT).

Six Belgian airports have been impacted by the shutdown.

The closure affects all jets flying at under 8,000 metres (26,000 feet) in altitude, which is the range controlled by Belgocontrol.

Any jets flying above that range are manned by Maastricht, another controller.

"That means that any linking Denmark to Spain, for instance, will not be affected because it is flying quite high," Kniebs said.

Explore further: Half of European flights face delays after computer failure

Related Stories

Swiss solar-powered aircraft lands in Brussels

May 13, 2011

Pioneering Swiss solar-powered aircraft Solar Impulse landed in Brussels on Friday after completing its first international flight, 13 hours after it took off from Switzerland.

Recommended for you

Google braces for huge EU fine over Android

July 18, 2018

Google prepared Wednesday to be hit with huge EU fine for freezing out rivals of its Android mobile phone system in a ruling that could spark new tensions between Brussels and Washington.

EU set to fine Google billions over Android: sources

July 17, 2018

The EU is set to fine US internet giant Google several billion euros this week for freezing out rivals of its Android mobile phone system, sources said, in a ruling that risks fresh tensions with Washington.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.