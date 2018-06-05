Video: Why seashells are tougher than chalk

June 7, 2018, American Chemical Society
Why seashells are tougher than chalk (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Seashells are made mostly of calcium carbonate, also known as chalk, a mineral soft and crumbly enough to use for sidewalk doodles.

Yet seashells are tough and resilient.

In this video, Reactions explains why seashells are so different, and why you can't use them to draw on your driveway:

Explore further: Mechanical engineer's method to control growth of carbonate-based crystals featured in PNAS

Related Stories

Crystal clear research

September 6, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Scientists have successfully created synthetic crystals whose structures and properties mimic those of naturally occurring biominerals such as seashells.

Why seashells' mineral forms differently in seawater

March 3, 2015

For almost a century, scientists have been puzzled by a process that is crucial to much of the life in Earth's oceans: Why does calcium carbonate, the tough material of seashells and corals, sometimes take the form of calcite, ...

New hermit crab uses live coral as its home

September 20, 2017

A new hermit crab species can live in a walking coral's cavity in a reciprocal relationship, replacing the usual marine worm partner, according to a study published September 20, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by ...

Recommended for you

How to suck carbon dioxide from the sky for fuels and more

June 7, 2018

Someday, the gasoline you buy might trace its heritage to carbon dioxide pulled straight out of the sky rather than from oil pumped out of the ground. By removing emitted carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and turning it ...

Simpler model gets to the point with proteins

June 6, 2018

Computational models have come a long way in their ability to simulate the most basic biological processes, such as how proteins fold. A new technique created by Rice University researchers should enable scientists to model ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.