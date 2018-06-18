Survey: Companies in China feel pressure to give up tech

June 20, 2018
Survey: Companies in China feel pressure to give up tech
In this July 11, 2016, file photo, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom speaks at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing. One in five foreign companies in China feels compelled to hand over technology for market access, a business group said Wednesday, June 20, 2018, highlighting a key irritant in an escalating U.S.-Chinese trade dispute. The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China's report follows President Donald Trump's order for tariffs on additional Chinese goods in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

One in five foreign companies in China feels compelled to hand over technology for market access, a business group said Wednesday, highlighting a key irritant in an escalating U.S.-Chinese trade dispute.

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China's report follows President Donald Trump's order for tariffs on additional Chinese goods in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over .

Out of 532 European companies that responded to a survey, 19 percent "felt compelled to transfer technology in exchange for access" despite Chinese assurances that it isn't required, the chamber said.

"China has pursued an implicit strategy of trading domestic market share for new foreign technology," the report said.

Trump is pressing Beijing to scrap or roll back technology development strategies its trading partners say include stealing or pressuring companies to give up know-how in violation of its market-opening commitments.

European companies have been bystanders to the U.S.-Chinese dispute but share the complaints of their American counterparts about market barriers and unfair regulation.

Some industries had higher rates of companies reporting they felt compelled to hand over technology, according to the European chamber. That included 36 percent in aerospace and 27 percent in autos—both industries cited in Chinese plans to develop global competitors.

The survey was conducted in February and March, before the latest escalation in U.S.-Chinese trade tensions.

Explore further: China criticizes US trade probe as protectionism

Related Stories

China criticizes US trade probe as protectionism

August 24, 2017

China's Commerce Ministry on Thursday criticized a U.S. decision to launch a trade probe of Beijing's technology policy as an attack on the global trading system and said it will "resolutely defend" Chinese companies.

Business group: China tech plan threat to foreign firms

March 7, 2017

China is violating its free-trade pledges by pressing foreign makers of electric cars and other goods to share technology under an industry development plan that is likely to shrink access to its markets, a business group ...

Recommended for you

Apple closing iPhone security gap used by law enforcement

June 14, 2018

Apple is closing a security gap that allowed outsiders to pry personal information from locked iPhones without a password, a change that will thwart law enforcement agencies that have been exploiting the vulnerability to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.