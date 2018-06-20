Dramatic shift to Atlantic climate in Arctic warming hotspot

June 28, 2018, University of Bergen
Dramatic shift to Atlantic climate in Arctic warming hotspot
Credit: Reibo / Sigrid Lind, Institute of Marine Research and the Bjerknes Centre for Climate Research

The Arctic is about to shrink, shows a new study, as an important part of the Arctic Ocean shifts over to an Atlantic climate regime. The rapid climate shift occurs in the northern Barents Sea—the Arctic warming hotspot where the surface warming and loss of winter sea ice is largest in the entire Arctic.

"Less sea ice inflow from the interior Arctic has caused a 40 percent freshwater loss in the northern Barents Sea, leading to weaker stratification and increased vertical mixing with the deep Atlantic layer," says lead author Dr. Sigrid Lind, researcher at the Institute of Marine Research and the Bjerknes Centre for Climate Research. She continues:

"Heat is brought up from the deep Atlantic layer, resulting in a dramatically warm Arctic layer. This can explain why the northern Barents Sea has become the hotspot of Arctic warming after the mid-2000s."

Rapid climate shift

We need to go back several thousand years to the last glacial to find similar rapid climate shifts. During the cold periods, the Nordic Seas were cold, stratified and sea ice covered—much like the Arctic today—but shifted rapidly to a warm, well-mixed and sea ice free Atlantic climate in warm periods. This recurred several times.

"We are witnessing a rapid climate shift event of a type that previously only has been observed in the past climate history of Earth", says Dr. Lind, and continues: "Global warming manifests so deeply in the Arctic that the most vulnerable part of it is lost to the Atlantic domain."

The climate shift will have widespread consequences for the ecosystem. The situation can become critical for the Arctic ecosystem in the north, including ice-associated marine mammals such as polar bear and different seal species. Cod and other commercial fish stocks in the southern Barents Sea are already expanding into the northern regions.

Dramatic shift to Atlantic climate in Arctic warming hotspot
Credit: Reibo / Sigrid Lind

Special role in the climate system

The northern Barents Sea is the frontier region of the Arctic domain and plays a special role in the system. Here, the cold, stratified and sea ice covered Arctic confronts the warm and well-mixed Atlantic domain. The frontier region is the most pressured region of the Arctic, and the first to be lost in the battle against Atlantic Water, the study argues.

The study is based on an extensive set of observations of ocean temperature and salinity collected annually over five decades from 1970 to 2016 by the Institute of Marine Research in Norway and the Russian marine institute PINRO. It also uses satellite data of sea ice from the National Snow and Ice Data Center. "The data set is unique for the Arctic. We use it to investigate the interplay between the sea ice cover and the different layers in the ocean," Lind says.

The large climatic changes observed in the northern Barents Sea has been linked to extreme weather in the mid-latitudes.

Freshwater is leading the game

The study gives new, important insight into the processes that occur in the Arctic in response to global warming. In the Arctic Ocean, a thin layer of fresh Arctic Water protects the sea ice cover from the heat in the deep Atlantic layer.

There is a two-way connection between the sea ice cover and the Arctic layer, both ensuring presence of the other. The sea ice cover provides freshwater when melting, and the Arctic layer provides shelter for the sea ice from "the heat in the deep", Lind says.

Explore further: Wind, sea ice changes suggest climate change in western Arctic

More information: Sigrid Lind et al. Arctic warming hotspot in the northern Barents Sea linked to declining sea-ice import, Nature Climate Change (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-018-0205-y

Related Stories

How the Arctic Ocean became saline

June 6, 2017

The Arctic Ocean was once a gigantic freshwater lake. Only after the land bridge between Greenland and Scotland had submerged far enough did vast quantities of salt water pour in from the Atlantic. With the help of a climate ...

Arctic Ocean waters warm suddenly

October 7, 2005

Water flowing from the North Atlantic Ocean into the Arctic provides evidence that the Arctic Ocean is warming, according to U.S. and European researchers.

No evidence of polar warming during penultimate interglacial

July 18, 2012

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), driven by temperature and salinity gradients, is an important component of the climate system; it transfers an enormous amount of heat via ocean currents and atmospheric ...

Recommended for you

What caused the mass extinction of Earth's first animals?

June 27, 2018

Fossil records tell us that the first macroscopic animals appeared on Earth about 575 million years ago. Twenty-four million years later, the diversity of animals began to mysteriously decline, leading to Earth's first know ...

Study yields a new scale of earthquake understanding

June 27, 2018

Nanoscale knowledge of the relationships between water, friction and mineral chemistry could lead to a better understanding of earthquake dynamics, researchers said in a new study. Engineers at the University of Illinois ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.