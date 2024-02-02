The University of Bergen (Norwegian: Universitetet i Bergen) is located in Bergen, Norway. Although founded as late as 1946, academic activity had taken place at Bergen Museum as far back as 1825. The university today serves more than 14,500 students. It is one of eight universities in Norway, the other seven being the University of Oslo, the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, the University of Tromsø, the University of Stavanger, the University of Agder, the Norwegian University of Life Sciences in Ås and the University of Nordland in Bodø. Home students (European citizens) do not pay fees to the university. Students are however required to be members of the student welfare organisation. As of Fall 2009, this fee (semesteravgift) is NOK 470 (approx. US$ 80) per semester, and provides access to several services, including cultural activities, childcare, refunds for many medical expenses and subsidized accommodation.

Address
Professor Keysers gt. 8, Bergen, Norway, Norway
Website
http://www.uib.no/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Bergen

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

University of Bergen

Decoding past climates through dripstones

A recent study demonstrates how dripstones can be crucial for reconstructing past climates. The new approach can provide a detailed picture of the climate around early human occupations in South Africa.

Earth Sciences

Nov 30, 2023

Plants' ingenious defense against mutational damage

Humans wouldn't last long without plant mitochondria and chloroplasts. These essential compartments of plant cells famously capture sunlight and power plant life—and so, ultimately, provide all the food we eat. But there's ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Nov 6, 2023

New research shows link between climate change and immune health

Climate change may be impacting our immune systems, a study from the University of Bergen, Norway, shows. This research brings into focus the intricate interplay between environmental factors, microbial communities and their ...

Environment

Aug 22, 2023

