Norway to sell remaining SAS airline stake

In 2016, Norway and Sweden began to sell off their shares in the airline Norway said Tuesday it would sell its remaining stake of close to 10 percent in Scandinavian airline SAS, also co-owned by Sweden and Denmark.

The trade ministry said in a statement it would sell 37,800,000 shares, which correspond to around 9.88 percent of the airline's capital, to "institutional investors".

"The Norwegian state is not a long-term owner of SAS," it added.

Sweden previously said it also planned to sell its remaining 14.8-percent stake in the company.

