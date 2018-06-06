Magnetic fields could hold the key to star formation

Astronomers have discovered new magnetic fields in space, which could shed light on how stars are formed and uncover the mysteries behind one of the most famous celestial images.
For the first time, extremely subtle magnetic fields in the Pillars of Creation – a structure made famous thanks to an iconic image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope – have been discovered and mapped.
The structure consists of cosmic dust and cold, dense gas that have nurseries of stars forming at their tips. This innovative research has shown that the magnetic fields that run along the lengths of the Pillars are at a different angle to the regions surrounding the Pillars, revealing the reason behind their unusual structure.
This ground-breaking discovery suggests that the Pillars have evolved due to the strength of the magnetic field and that the Pillars are held up thanks to magnetic support, suggesting that stars could be formed by the collapse of clumps of gas being slowed down by magnetic fields, and resulting in a pillar-like formation.
The discovery was made by a global team of researchers known as BISTRO and led by astronomers from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) who made measurements at the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope in Hawaii. Using an instrument on the telescope known as a polarimeter, the researchers showed that the light emitted from the Pillars is polarised, indicating the direction of the magnetic field.
Professor Derek Ward-Thompson, Head of the School of Physical Sciences and Computing at UCLan, said: "The technology employed to view the minutiae of the magnetic fields is truly remarkable, and the fact that we have been able to observe the incredibly weak magnetic field with this sensitive instrument will help us to solve the mystery of the formation of stars."
Explore further: Pillars of destruction: Colourful Carina Nebula blasted by brilliant nearby stars
More information:
"First Observations of the Magnetic Field Inside the Pillars of Creation: Results from the BISTRO Survey," Kate Pattle et al., 2018, Astrophysical Journal Letters: arxiv.org/abs/1805.11554
rossim22
Say it with me class..
ELECTRIC CURRENTS
The paradigm behind 'plasma cosmology' is not pseudoscience, it's a realization that modern astrophysics has erroneous assumptions at its core. Confirmational bias allowed GR to become what it is today.
Separation of charge is all that was required to create the universe as we see it now. That's the beauty of it all. One simple 'rule' that developed a complex, intricate system over time.
jonesdave
And not a single piece of evidence to back it up.
rossim22
Are you in denial?
ALL plasma cosmology proponents declare is that electric currents produce magnetic fields which shape the universe.
This article is direct support of that. I'll say it again.. DIRECT. What direct observation do you have of dark matter? What direct observation of black holes? What direct observation of dark energy? Those are all inferred by the underlying theory and explained indirectly.
Here the weak magnetic field is stronger than alllllllll the gravity or thermodynamics of matter involved in shaping these clouds and forming the stars.
Do you think its a coincidence that stars form like 'beads on a string' or that the overall configuration of galaxies form in strings? These are characteristics of electric currents... duh?
jonesdave
Lol. And where are these currents? What creates them? Who has written this up? Who takes any notice of it? What is your current? The field measured in this observation is 17-32 nanotesla. Do the maths, write it up, and get your Nobel Prize.
jonesdave
Fine. What is the magnetic field strength of the IMF? What is the (non) measured current in the solar wind?
I would recommend reading the following, and references therein, to understand where cosmic magnetic fields come from:
On the Origin of Cosmic Magnetic Fields
Kulsrud, R. M. & Zweibel, E. G.
https://arxiv.org...2783.pdf
cantdrive85
90 pages of pseudoscientific claptrap of "frozen-in" field lines written by a couple plasma ignoramuses who hve never seen a plasma in a laboratory.
691Boat
Tell me CD85, What plasma lab do you work in or have you run actual scientific studies in? Or for that matter, what lab of any kind have you ever done any scientific experimentation in?
jonesdave
https://history.a...008.html
It includes being head of the Princeton Plasma Physics ***LABORATORY****.
Now, let's see the bio of the woo merchants from the EU cult, and their impressive list of plasma physics achievements.
cantdrive85
jonesdave
Really? According to whom? So, you admit that you lied about Kulsrud, and now say that even people at the best plasma physics lab in the world are all ignoramuses? Christ, what a dick! Please tell us who, out of living plasma physicists, should we be listening to?