Collective gravity, not Planet Nine, may explain the orbits of 'detached objects'

June 4, 2018, University of Colorado at Boulder
solar system
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Bumper car-like interactions at the edges of our solar system—and not a mysterious ninth planet—may explain the dynamics of strange bodies called "detached objects," according to a new study.

CU Boulder Assistant Professor Ann-Marie Madigan and a team of researchers have offered up a new theory for the existence of planetary oddities like Sedna. This minor planet orbits Earth's sun at a distance of 8 billion miles but appears separated from the rest of the solar system.

One theory for its unusual dynamics is that an as-of-yet-unseen ninth planet beyond Neptune may have disturbed the orbits of Sedna and other detached objects. But Madigan and her colleagues calculated that the orbits of Sedna and its ilk may result from these bodies jostling against each other and space debris in the outer solar system.

"There are so many of these bodies out there. What does their collective gravity do?" said Madigan of the Department of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences (APS) and JILA. "We can solve a lot of these problems by just taking into account that question."

The researchers will present their findings on June 4 at a press briefing at the 232nd meeting of the American Astronomical Society, which runs from June 3-7 in Denver.

Detached objects like Sedna get their name because they complete humongous, that bring them nowhere close to big planets like Jupiter or Neptune. How they got to the outer solar system on their own is an ongoing mystery.

Using computer simulations, Madigan's team came up with one possible answer. Jacob Fleisig, an undergraduate studying astrophysics at CU Boulder, calculated that these icy objects the sun like the hands of a clock. The orbits of smaller objects, such as asteroids, however, move faster than the larger ones, such as Sedna.

"You see a pileup of the orbits of smaller objects to one side of the sun," said Fleisig, who is the lead author of the new research. "These orbits crash into the bigger body, and what happens is those interactions will change its orbit from an oval shape to a more circular shape."

In other words, Sedna's orbit goes from normal to detached entirely because of those small-scale interactions. The team's observations also fall in line with research from 2012, which observed that the bigger a detached gets, the farther away its orbit becomes from the sun. Alexander Zderic, a graduate student in APS at CU Boulder, also co-authored the new research.

The findings may also provide clues around another phenomenon: the extinction of the dinosaurs. As interacts in the outer solar system, the orbits of these objects tighten and widen in a repeating cycle. This cycle could wind up shooting comets toward the inner solar system—including in the direction of Earth—on a predictable timescale.

"While we're not able to say that this pattern killed the dinosaurs," Fleisig said, "it's tantalizing."

Explore further: How we discovered 840 minor planets beyond Neptune – and what they can tell us

Related Stories

Did our Sun capture alien worlds?

December 4, 2004

Close encounter may explain some objects beyond Neptune Computer simulations show a close encounter with a passing star about 4 billion years ago may have given our solar system its abrupt edge and put small, alien worlds ...

New evidence for existence of Planet Nine

May 21, 2018

A large international team of researchers has found what they are describing as more evidence of the existence of Planet Nine. In their paper posted on the arXiv preprint server, the group describes the behavior of a newly ...

Recommended for you

Astronomers detect a doubly eclipsing quadruple star system

June 4, 2018

Using NASA's Kepler spacecraft, an international group of astronomers has discovered a doubly eclipsing, bound quadruple star system. The newly found system, designated EPIC 219217635, consists of stars similar in size to ...

4 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rrwillsj
not rated yet 6 hours ago
Interesting conjectures from analyzing new evidence.

I wonder if visualized from a distance. Above the plane of planetary rotation. If there would be a slow-motion wave visible, rotating around the Solar System?
JamesG
not rated yet 6 hours ago
We won't know until we get an observatory out there. Scientists need to stop chasing little green men and start giving more support to space travel so they can get out there themselves. It's to their benefit to stop complaining every time some money gets moved from their favorite project to space travel. Support something that will get the rest of the world excited (not little green men or microbes on Europa) and it will speed up the time before they get to look from a much better vantage point.
baudrunner
1 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
Computer simulations based on a paradigm. What is observed are what are being called perturbations of the orbits of the outer planets that we presume can only be caused by a large planetary body about four times the mass of Earth, because the paths of these planets defy the predicted trajectories based on what is understood about gravitation. What perhaps we are not realizing is that massive bodies like the planets have inertia, and notwithstanding the fact that gravity acts instantaneously, it will still take thousands of years for the effects of the close encounters of Planet 9 through our solar system to subside so that we realize a state of equilibrium among the orbiting planets. It is my considered opinion that Planet 9 finally collided with Sol, and that this happened after Joshua's long day, when Planet 9 passed through our orbit and temporarily suspended our rotation in sync with the sun's apparent position in the sky. I think it got pulled, no spiraled, in.

Or not.
24volts
not rated yet 15 minutes ago
I'm really surprised that none of them are trying to say it's caused by 'dark matter'. That seems to be the preferred explanation for anything they don't know the answer to these days.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.