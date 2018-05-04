Vodafone buys Liberty Global assets for 18.4 bn euros

May 9, 2018
Vodafone will be the EU's top telecommunications firm by subsribers if its deal to buy assets from Liberty Global goes through
British telecommunications giant Vodafone agreed Wednesday to buy a raft of US cable giant Liberty Global's European activities for 18.4 billion euros ($21.9 billion), which it said would catapult it into being the largest operator in the EU.

The , worth the equivalent of £16.1 billion, will see Vodafone acquire Liberty's operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary and Romania, the London-listed firm said in a statement.

The blockbuster deal "accelerates Vodafone's converged communications strategy through in-market consolidation", it added.

Vodafone will become the leading next generation network owner in Europe, with a total reach of 110 million homes and businesses.

"This transaction will create the first truly converged pan-European champion of competition," said Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao.

"We are committed to accelerating and deepening investment in next generation mobile and fixed networks, building on Vodafone's track record of ensuring that customers benefit from the choice of a strong and sustainable challenger to dominant incumbent operators.

Following the deal Vodafone will be serving the largest number of mobile customers and households across the EU, it said.

It added that the acquisition of Unitymedia in Germany would create a "national challenger", throwing the gauntlet down to dominant player Deutsche Telekom.

"The combination of Vodafone and Unitymedia's non-overlapping regional operations will establish a strong second national provider of digital infrastructure in the German market, building on Vodafone's long track record in bringing sustainable and effective choice and competition to the German consumer and enterprise markets," it said.

The deal, which remains subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to complete in mid-2019.

