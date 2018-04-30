Video: How airbags work

May 1, 2018, American Chemical Society
How airbags work (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Scoiety

Normally, something blowing up in your face is bad. But in the event of a vehicle accident, and in conjunction with a seatbelt, one particular explosion could very well save your life. It's the chemical reaction that inflates your airbags.

In this episode of Reactions, learn about the past and present of vehicle airbags and the lifesaving chemistry and physics that make them work:

