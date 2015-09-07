The Trump Presidency's impact on public perception of the Republican Party

A new Presidential Studies Quarterly article analyzes the effects of the early Trump Presidency on public attitudes toward the Republican Party.
Survey data indicate that Trump appears to be widening the demographic and cultural differences between ordinary Republicans and Democrats, exacerbating the gender, age, and racial gaps between the party coalitions in a way that threatens the long-term vitality of his party.
"Polls suggest that if his approval ratings remain at or below 40 percent, as they have through the first quarter of 2018, Democrats have excellent prospects for winning control of the House," said author Prof. Gary Jacobson, of the University of California, San Diego.
Explore further: Tea Party movement has paved the way for racialized language in US politics
More information:
Gary C. Jacobson, The Effects of the Early Trump Presidency on Public Attitudes Toward the Republican Party, Presidential Studies Quarterly (2018). DOI: 10.1111/psq.12476
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.