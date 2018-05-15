Research proves value of traceability in dairy industry

May 17, 2018, Victoria University

As part of her research, Melissa developed a model for estimating the value added by traceability systems. As well as helping companies gauge the overall benefit of improving their products' traceability, the model also helps them identify the stages in the production chain where these systems have the greatest impact.

Melissa, who graduated this week with a Ph.D. in Economics, says the need for reliable product tracking systems was demonstrated by Fonterra's botulism scare in 2013, when the discovery of potentially dangerous bacteria in some of the company's products forced a major product recall.

"I worked with Fonterra on developing this model, and tested it by analysing the financial impact on Fonterra of shocks like product recalls, adverse weather events, and global demand fluctuations."

She says good traceability systems make selective recalls possible in scenarios like that faced by Fonterra, and are crucial to a firm's ability to limit the size and spread of a recall. However, adopting a new traceability is costly, and it can be difficult to estimate the benefit of such a system, which is where her model can help.

She says that although the was developed with the in mind, it has broader applications.

"Understanding where your product has come from, what components or ingredients it contains, and where it has ended up in the world is important regardless of the .

"Traceability is essential for any supply chain, not only to help when things go wrong and a product needs recalling, but to optimise production planning and scheduling."

Melissa's Ph.D. thesis is titled "The Economics of Traceability in the New Zealand Dairy Industry."

Explore further: Creating more effective product recalls by improving traceability

Related Stories

NZ dairy giant faces new milk scare in Sri Lanka

August 10, 2013

New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra, already under pressure over a global botulism scare, is facing fresh trouble over milk powder in Sri Lanka allegedly mixed with a farm chemical.

Recommended for you

The mystery of lime-green lizard blood

May 16, 2018

Green blood is one of the most unusual characteristics in the animal kingdom, but it's the hallmark of a group of lizards in New Guinea. Prasinohaema are green-blooded skinks, or a type of lizard. The muscles, bones and tongues ...

Scientists predict number of undiscovered mammal species

May 16, 2018

There are probably 303 species of mammals left to be discovered by science, most of which are likely to live in tropical regions, according to a predictive model developed by a team of University of Georgia ecologists. Their ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.