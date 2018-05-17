Victoria University is located in the Melbourne, Australia metro region. It began in 1916 and has steadily grown to be one of the largest institutions of higher learning in Australia with a diverse student body of approximately 50,000 students. Victoria University is known for its research institutes of Sustainability and Innovation, Center for Environmental Safety and Risk Engineering, Center for Telecommunications and Micro-Electronics, and its Applied Informatics Research Center. Media contacts are welcome.

Address PO Box 14428 Melbourne Victoria 8001 Australia Website http://www.vu.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Victoria_University,_Australia

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

