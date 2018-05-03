Swiss Guards: World's oldest standing army gets new headgear

May 5, 2018

The world's oldest standing army is getting some new headgear.

The Swiss Guards plan to replace their metal helmets with plastic PVC ones made with a 3-D printer, giving the pope's army cooler and more comfortable headgear when standing guard for hours at a time.

The Swiss Guards unveiled the helmet prototype before their annual swearing-in ceremony Sunday. Thirty-two new recruits—all of them single Swiss men under age 30 and upstanding Catholics—will join the small corps for a minimum two years by pledging to protect the pope and his successors.

Guard spokesman Sgt. Urs Breitenmoser says the new helmets won't be used Sunday. The is looking for sponsors for the 880-euro ($1,050) helmets, which cost about half as much as the old metal ones.

Explore further: Could soccer headgear reduce concussion risk? First-ever ratings say yes.

Related Stories

Can the 'right' helmet prevent concussions?

October 28, 2013

While many football helmet and mouth guard manufacturers claim that their equipment will lessen impact forces and reduce concussion risk, neither a specific brand nor a higher cost were associated with fewer concussions in ...

Too many parents say no to helmets for kids on wheels

May 10, 2017

(HealthDay)—Injuries from cycling or other wheeled activities send over 400,000 kids to U.S. emergency rooms each year. Yet, many parents don't require their children to wear helmets or other safety gear, researchers say.

Recommended for you

Novel simulation technique models material-aging process

May 4, 2018

The nation's aging infrastructure requires massive investment. The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates the U.S. needs to spend some $4.5 trillion by 2025 to fix the country's roads, bridges, dams and other infrastructure.

Zuckerberg unveils plans for Facebook dating service

May 1, 2018

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday the world's largest social network will soon include a new dating feature—while vowing to make privacy protection its top priority in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.