New potent analogues of plant hormone provide drought stress relief for crops

May 8, 2018, Wiley
New potent analogues of plant hormone provide drought stress relief for crops

Amongst abiotic stresses, drought stress is one of the main sources of crop loss around the globe. One protection strategy is the development of chemicals that help crops cope with water deficiency. Using a natural plant hormone as their starting point, scientists identified several novel analogues that are highly effective against drought stress. As they report in the European Journal of Organic Chemistry, they also gained new insights into the structure-activity relationship of the hormone.

The they used is called abscisic acid (ABA) and plays a key role in physiological processes such as seed maturation and seed dormancy. It has been commercialized for uses such as enhancing color development in red table grapes. In addition, it is known for its ability to promote the adaption of plants to environmental stresses such as or salinity .

ABA consists of two distinct structural parts: a cyclohexenone headgroup (6-membered carbon ring with a double bond and an oxygen atom) and a terpenoid side chain (carbon chain containing two double bonds), both equipped with specific structural motifs. Inspired by structural features from earlier agrochemical projects and from in vivo experiments showing promising efficacy against , the team around Jens Frackenpohl at Bayer AG (Frankfurt, Germany) carried out molecular modeling studies looking for novel head group variations that might dock well into the binding pocket of a physiological ABA receptor protein. The researchers developed flexible synthetic approaches based on cross-coupling reactions (Stille or Sonogashira coupling). These reactions are key steps for joining the two building blocks together by connecting two carbon atoms. Their novel route enabled the researchers at Bayer to synthesize several series of ABA analogues for their biological and biochemical tests.

As one major achievement they identified a novel headgroup bearing a cyano cyclopropyl moiety (a cyano group consists of a carbon and nitrogen atoms joined by a triple bond, a cyclopropyl group is a three-membered carbon ring) that proved to be a suitable replacement of ABA's cyclohexenone unit. They connected this novel headgroup to different side chains and carried out in vitro binding studies with the ABA receptor. In addition, the compounds were sprayed onto the leaves of crop plants under drought stress conditions. In total, the team identified several highly potent analogues of ABA with improved in vivo efficacy against drought stress in canola and wheat.

In a further study, the scientists systematically explored a broad variety of novel side chain modifications to gain new insights into structure–activity relationships of the hormone. Results from in vitro measurements and crystal structure analyses confirmed a cavity of limited size in the ABA-receptor, which accepts only small substituents. Based on these results, they identified various additional new analogues of ABA with improved in vivo efficacy against drought stress in canola and wheat. They also observered promising effects in corn and barley.

Explore further: Hormone keys plant growth or stress tolerance, but not both

More information: Jens Frackenpohl et al. Potent Analogues of Abscisic Acid - Identifying Cyano-Cyclopropyl Moieties as Promising Replacements for the Cyclohexenone Headgroup, European Journal of Organic Chemistry (2018). DOI: 10.1002/ejoc.201701769

Related Stories

Hormone keys plant growth or stress tolerance, but not both

January 17, 2018

Plants that grow well tend to be sensitive to heat and drought, and plants that can handle those stresses often have stunted growth. A Purdue University plant scientist has found the switch that creates that antagonism, opening ...

Animal hormone is involved in plant stress memory

June 17, 2016

Regulating melatonin production in plants via drought priming could be a promising approach to enhancing abiotic stress tolerance of crops in future climate scenarios. The findings have just been published by Journal of Pineal ...

Newly discovered hormone helps keep plants from dehydrating

April 4, 2018

Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science (CSRS) in Japan have discovered a small hormone that helps plants retain water when none is available in the soil. Published in the journal Nature on April ...

Fungi may help drought-stressed wheat

December 17, 2015

Scientists at Aarhus University have discovered that fungi associated with plant roots may improve growth and yield of drought-stressed wheat.

A major step forward towards drought tolerance in crops

December 19, 2011

When a plant encounters drought, it does its best to cope with this stress by activating a set of protein molecules called receptors. These receptors, once activated, turn on processes that help the plant survive the stress.

Recommended for you

Flowerlike nanostructures in sodium batteries

May 8, 2018

Sodium-ion batteries (SIB) are hot candidates for a cheap and sustainable battery technology, but a recurring issue is anode instability. A Chinese team of scientists now reports the preparation of a submicron-size structured ...

Building better beta peptides

May 7, 2018

Designing bioscaffolds offers bioengineers greater flexibility when it comes to tissue engineering and biomedicine. Systems that use self-assembling peptides can create a variety of materials. Beta peptides have especially ...

Oysters: one animal, two glues

May 7, 2018

Oysters build extensive reef communities by cementing to one another early in their lives. Scientists have known they secrete an adhesive for this purpose, but new research shows the glue they make as babies and juveniles ...

New biotech technique accelerates protein therapy research

May 7, 2018

A Northwestern-led synthetic biology research team has combined technologies to develop a new biotech technique that promises to accelerate research into protein therapies that could one day become the next defense against ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.