System outage causes flight cancelations in Frankfurt

May 16, 2018

A technology failure at Frankfurt airport has caused the cancellation of dozens of flights at Germany's busiest hub.

Airport operator Fraport said an important database used to plan aircraft handling was out of action from 3:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

News agency dpa reported that Fraport said backup procedures were activated, but weren't able to handle the airport's normal capacity—and 71 out of a total 1,560 planned flights were canceled.

German airline Lufthansa said that it alone had to cancel 23 flights by midday, affecting more than 2,600 passengers. Lufthansa board member Harry Hohmeister said he expects Fraport to "get a grip quickly on the evident infrastructure problems."

Explore further: Snow and ice ground hundreds of flights in Frankfurt

Related Stories

Heavy snow causes travel mayhem in northern Europe

December 11, 2017

The heaviest snowfall in four years in Britain caused travel mayhem Sunday, while more than 300 flights were cancelled at Germany's busiest airport and a ferry ran aground in the French port of Calais.

Video: Dropping the bass in freefall

February 9, 2018

On 7 February 2018, 10 years to the day that Europe's Columbus space laboratory was launched to the International Space Station, 20 lucky clubbers got a taste of weightlessness – not to conduct gravity-free science but ...

Recommended for you

HSBC, ING banks announce blockchain first

May 14, 2018

Banking giants HSBC and ING on Monday said they had carried out a landmark blockchain transaction aimed at speeding up payment processes and making them more secure.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.