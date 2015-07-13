London police seize bitcoin worth $667,000 from hacker

May 25, 2018
bitcoin
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

London police have seized half a million pounds ($667,000) worth of bitcoin from a prolific computer hacker in a case described as the first of its kind for the 188-year-old department.

Cybercrime detectives seized the bitcoin from Grant West, 26, who was sentenced to 10 years and 8 months in prison Friday for attacking some 100 companies worldwide, largely using 'phishing' email scams to obtain the .

Once he obtained the data, West would then sell the material to market places on the and convert his profits into bitcoin.

The London Metropolitan police discovered evidence of cyberattacks on 17 major firms including Sainsbury's, Asda, the British Cardiovascular Society and the Finnish exchange.

Officers also recovered a memory card containing approximately 78 million individual usernames and passwords.

Explore further: Four arrests over Taiwan's 'first' bitcoin robbery

Related Stories

Bitcoin sell-off picks up steam

December 22, 2017

A bitcoin sell-off that began at the beginning of the week is gaining momentum, with a quarter of its value evaporating in just the past 24 hours.

Federal regulator gives OK for bitcoin futures to trade

December 1, 2017

A federal regulator gave the go ahead on Friday to the CME Group to start trading bitcoin futures later this month, the first time the digital currency will be traded on a Wall Street exchange and subject to federal oversight.

Dutch hold 10 for Bitcoin money laundering

January 20, 2016

Dutch police have arrested 10 people in the Netherlands as part of an international probe into money-laundering through sales of the shadowy virtual currency Bitcoin, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Recommended for you

What can snakes teach us about engineering friction?

May 21, 2018

If you want to know how to make a sneaker with better traction, just ask a snake. That's the theory driving the research of Hisham Abdel-Aal, Ph.D., an associate teaching professor from Drexel University's College of Engineering ...

Flexible, highly efficient multimodal energy harvesting

May 21, 2018

A 10-fold increase in the ability to harvest mechanical and thermal energy over standard piezoelectric composites may be possible using a piezoelectric ceramic foam supported by a flexible polymer support, according to Penn ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.