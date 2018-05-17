Land-cover changes likely intensified Dust Bowl drought

May 23, 2018 by Shawna Richter-Ryerson, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Land-cover changes likely intensified Dust Bowl drought
Severely eroded farmland during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Dramatic human-caused changes in land cover between 1850 and the 1930s had a substantive effect on the 1930s Dust Bowl drought in the Great Plains, a new study by University of Nebraska–Lincoln researchers finds.

Atypical summer precipitation patterns in the central United States are influenced by sea surface temperature anomalies in the Pacific Ocean, such as El Niño or La Niña, and by those in the North Atlantic. La Niña has been a typical driver for drier-than-normal conditions leading to .

"But we show those anomalies are not the full story," said Qi Hu, lead author of the study and agricultural climatologist at Nebraska. "We show that land cover is equally important in magnitude as anomalies. It can cause and prolong severe drought, even without SST forces at play."

The researchers tracked down available data on land cover in the Great Plains from 1850 to 1935. They found 46 percent of native grasslands and 75 percent of savannas in the Great Plains had been plowed under and converted to dryland cropland and pastures by the early 1930s.

They then designed climate-model simulations to quantify the effect of such land-cover change on summer precipitation.

"The results all showed the same thing: reduced summer precipitation in the Great Plains" during the Dust Bowl years, Hu said. "The '30s land cover was the dominant cause because there wasn't any strong or persistent La Niña in the '30s, and the North Atlantic was fairly quiet, too."

Land-cover changes likely intensified Dust Bowl drought
Credit: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

The researchers hypothesize that the change in altered the surface pressure distribution from the central United States to the east, effectively weakening the jet stream that brings moisture to the Plains from the Gulf of Mexico.

"It undercut the moisture supply to the region," Hu said. "With no supply, there was no rain."

The intensity of the Dust Bowl drought worsened, eventually causing nearly 2.5 million people to flee the drought-stricken states of Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma in the largest migration in American history.

Hu said further research would be needed to gain more insight into what initiated the drought. The researchers recommend carefully considered policies on land use to prevent future disasters of the Dust Bowl's magnitude.

Explore further: Scientists reveal drivers of prolonged spring-summer drought over North China

More information: Qi Hu et al. Land-Cover Change and the "Dust Bowl" Drought in the U.S. Great Plains, Journal of Climate (2018). DOI: 10.1175/JCLI-D-17-0515.1

Related Stories

Water table depth tied to droughts in Great Plains

October 1, 2008

(PhysOrg.com) -- Will there be another “dust bowl” in the Great Plains similar to the one that swept the region in the 1930s? It depends on water storage underground. Groundwater depth has a significant effect on whether ...

Climate modelers see modern echo in '30s Dust Bowl

April 30, 2008

Climate scientists using computer models to simulate the 1930s Dust Bowl on the U.S Great Plains have found that dust raised by farmers probably amplified and spread a natural drop in rainfall, turning an ordinary drying ...

New model projects an increase in dust storms in the U.S.

July 17, 2017

Could the storms that once engulfed the Great Plains in clouds of black dust in the 1930's once again wreak havoc in the U.S.? A new statistical model developed by researchers at Princeton University and the National Oceanic ...

1934 drought was worst of the last millennium, study finds

October 14, 2014

The 1934 drought was by far the most intense and far-reaching drought of the last 1,000 years in North America, and was caused in part by an atmospheric phenomenon that may have also led to the current drought in California, ...

Dust Bowl would devastate today's crops, study finds

December 20, 2016

A drought on the scale of the legendary Dust Bowl crisis of the 1930s would have similarly destructive effects on U.S. agriculture today, despite technological and agricultural advances, a new study finds. Additionally, warming ...

Recommended for you

Study reveals how high-latitude corals cope with the cold

May 22, 2018

Corals growing in high-latitude reefs in Western Australia can regulate their internal chemistry to promote growth under cooler temperatures, according to new research at the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies ...

How a pair of satellites will 'weigh' water on Earth

May 22, 2018

The reason we know today just how much ice is melting in Greenland and Antarctica is because of a pair of satellites, launched in 2002 by NASA and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). Now, they are set to be ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.