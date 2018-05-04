Kasich orders all Ohio roads open to smart vehicle testing

May 9, 2018

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is opening all of Ohio's public roads to smart vehicle testing.

Kasich signed an executive order Wednesday authorizing autonomous vehicle research to take place across the state. The order also lays out safety parameters for such projects and creates a voluntary pilot program linking to participating companies.

The order extends Kasich's efforts to make Ohio a hub of smart vehicle research and development. It urges participating projects to sign up with DriveOhio. That's a new state office he created in January to coordinate several state offices through a "one-stop shop" for autonomous or connected developers.

The order requires participating vehicles to meet certain safety requirements and to be capable to comply with all Ohio traffic laws. It reserves Kasich's right to suspend non-compliant projects.

Explore further: Ohio to invest $15M on corridor for testing smart vehicles

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Uber shows off its vision for future 'flying taxi'

May 8, 2018

It's not a bird, nor a plane. But Uber's new prototype vehicle unveiled Tuesday shows off its vision of the future of transportation—a "flying taxi" that aims to alleviate urban congestion.

Deep learning comes full circle

May 7, 2018

For years, the people developing artificial intelligence drew inspiration from what was known about the human brain, and it has enjoyed a lot of success as a result. Now, AI is starting to return the favor.

Novel simulation technique models material-aging process

May 4, 2018

The nation's aging infrastructure requires massive investment. The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates the U.S. needs to spend some $4.5 trillion by 2025 to fix the country's roads, bridges, dams and other infrastructure.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.