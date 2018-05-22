France to pump 65 million euros into African startups

May 24, 2018

France will plough 65 million euros ($76 million) into startups in Africa, President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday at a technology conference in Paris.

Macron made the announcement at the third edition of the VivaTech trade fair, which brings together innovators, investors and entrepreneurs.

This year VivaTech, which features speeches by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi, has put a special focus on innovation in Africa's tiny but fast-growing scene.

"African startups have energy but the big providers of development aid and financiers have not adapted to that. We ourselves are too slow, too hesitant," Macron, a passionate tech advocate, told the fair, which was attended by Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Macron said the French development agency AFD would set up a fund "to fill the gaps in the support with small sums ranging from 30,000 to 50,000 euros, which is what startups need."

The AFD also aimed to bring other donors on board "to grow this initiative tenfold," Macron said.

Entrepreneurs would be able to apply for funding through the AFD's Digital Africa platform, he said.

The scheme will be launched in the coming weeks, Macron said. He did not give the duration of the project.

France's young president has made entrepreneurship a cornerstone of his domestic economic policy as well as his overseas development strategy.

During an African tour last year he touted innovation as a vehicle for growth and job creation.

In a sign of the growing interest in technology on the continent with the world's youngest population, African startups raised some 477 million euros in 2017, up more than 50 percent in a year, according to an estimate by investment fund Partech Ventures.

Despite the rise, the figure was only a small fraction of the estimated 20 billion euros raised by European startups in the same period.

Explore further: Tiny African start-ups draw interest after slow start

Related Stories

Macron presses tech giants on taxes, working conditions

May 23, 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the bosses of other tech companies accused of hoovering up personal data while avoiding taxes to use their clout for global good.

Macron woos tech world, pledges French 'startup nation'

June 15, 2017

French President Emmanuel Macron is inviting the world's innovators, engineers and business-builders to come to France as he tries to transform this country from a land resting on the laurels of its past into a "startup nation."

SAP unveils big push into French tech start-ups

January 22, 2018

Europe's biggest software company SAP on Monday said it will spend up to two billion euros investing in and nurturing French start-ups as part of its push into cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence.

Google to open AI research centre in Paris

January 23, 2018

Google on Monday announced it will open a research centre in Paris devoted to artificial intelligence, following a meeting between the tech giant's boss and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Recommended for you

What can snakes teach us about engineering friction?

May 21, 2018

If you want to know how to make a sneaker with better traction, just ask a snake. That's the theory driving the research of Hisham Abdel-Aal, Ph.D., an associate teaching professor from Drexel University's College of Engineering ...

Flexible, highly efficient multimodal energy harvesting

May 21, 2018

A 10-fold increase in the ability to harvest mechanical and thermal energy over standard piezoelectric composites may be possible using a piezoelectric ceramic foam supported by a flexible polymer support, according to Penn ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.