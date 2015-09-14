Expert disease detective unravels mysterious illness that killed famed 12th century sultan

May 4, 2018, University of Maryland School of Medicine
sultan
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Saladin may not be well known in the West, but even 800 years after his death, he remains famous in the Middle East. Born in 1137, he rose to become the Sultan of an enormous area that now includes Egypt, Syria, parts of Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and other regions of North Africa. He successfully led armies against the invading Crusaders and conquered several kingdoms. Historians have described him as the most famous Kurd ever.

Even today, however, Saladin's death remains a mystery. The illness began in 1193, when he was 56. After two weeks, the Sultan was dead. Some have speculated that fever was a prominent symptom of the illness.

After closely examining a range of evidence about Saladin's condition, Stephen J. Gluckman, MD, professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, has developed a diagnosis. Dr. Gluckman theorizes that typhoid, a bacterial disease that was very common in the region at the time, is the most likely culprit. Today of course, antibiotics could have greatly helped Saladin. But in the 12th century these medicines did not exist.

Dr. Gluckman will deliver his diagnosis at the 25th annual Historical Clinicopathological Conference, held Friday, May 4 at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. The conference is devoted to the diagnosis of disorders that afflicted historical figures; in the past, experts have focused on the diseases of luminaries such as Lenin, Darwin, Eleanor Roosevelt and Lincoln.

Dr. Gluckman, an expert on parasitic disorders, has provided care and taught in many countries around the world. He carefully reviewed what is known about the Sultan's medical history. "Practicing over the centuries required a great deal of thought and imagination," he says. "The question of what happened to Saladin is a fascinating puzzle."

Saladin is known for destroying King Guy's army at the Horns of Hattin in 1187 and reclaiming Jerusalem for Islam after it had been ruled for nearly a century by Christian crusaders. He is also famed for treating his enemies generously.

Typhoid fever is a potentially deadly disease spread by contaminated food and water. Symptoms of typhoid include , weakness, stomach pain, headache, and loss of appetite. It is common in most parts of the world except in industrialized regions such as the United States, western Europe, Australia, and Japan. About 300 people get in the United States each year, and most of them have recently traveled. Globally, infects about 22 million people a year, and kills 200,000.

Explore further: Expert unravels disease that took the hearing of world-famous painter

More information: medicalalumni.org/historicalcpc/home/

Related Stories

Typhoid's lethal secret revealed

July 10, 2013

Typhoid fever is one of the oldest documented diseases known to have afflicted mankind but what makes it so lethal has remained a mystery for centuries. In a study appearing online July 10 in the journal Nature, Yale researchers ...

Ugandan official: Typhoid sickens hundreds in capital

March 25, 2015

An outbreak of typhoid fever has infected hundreds of people in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, and looks likely to spread as the rainy season gets under way, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Erosion unearths bones on New York's island of the dead

May 3, 2018

Storms and the tides are unearthing the long-hidden bones of Hart Island, creating eerie scenes of skulls, femurs and collarbones on this sliver of land where New York City's destitute dead have for 150 years been sent off ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

BrettC
not rated yet 1 hour ago
If this Typhoid was indeed common at the time, why was the Kings death considered a Mystery?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.