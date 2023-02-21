Established in 1807, The School of Medicine is the first public and the fifth oldest medical school in the United States, and the first to institute a residency training program. The School of Medicine was the founding school of the University of Maryland and today is an integral part of the 11-campus University System of Maryland. On the University of Maryland's Baltimore campus, the School of Medicine serves as the anchor for a large academic health center which aims to provide the best medical education, conduct the most innovative biomedical research and provide the best patient care and community service to Maryland and beyond. While its tradition of excellence remains constant, the School of Medicine and its reputation for academic achievement continue to grow.

Website
http://medschool.umaryland.edu/

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Maryland School of Medicine

Neuroscience tool's structure may lead to next gen versions

In order to more fully understand how diseases arise in the brain, scientists must unravel the intricate way neurons relay messages (either chemical or electrical) along a complex web of nerve cells. One way is by using a ...

Biotechnology

Feb 21, 2023

0

19

New research could significantly accelerate drug discovery

Many drugs work by inhibiting protein enzymes associated with a particular disease. Unfortunately, the same drugs can inhibit protein enzymes unrelated to the disease, resulting in harmful side effects. One potential solution ...

Biochemistry

Jan 17, 2018

0

5

page 1 from 2