Dutch govt appeals landmark greenhouse gases ruling

May 28, 2018
Marjan Minnesma, director of environmental group Urgenda, carries a box saying 'climate case appeal' outside court in The Hague
Marjan Minnesma, director of environmental group Urgenda, carries a box saying 'climate case appeal' outside court in The Hague prior to a government appeal against a landmark 2015 ruling ordering it to cut greenhouse gases by a quarter by 2020

The Dutch government on Monday appealed against a landmark 2015 court ruling which ordered it to slash greenhouse gases by a quarter by 2020.

"The current is already extraordinarily active in terms of climate," lawyer Bert-Jan Houtzagers told the Hague Appeals Court.

Three years ago some 900 Dutch citizens led by environmental rights group Urgenda won a landmark case as they sought to force a national reduction of emissions blamed for global warming.

Urgenda, which brought the case in April 2015, said it wanted the government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent over 1990 levels by 2020.

The court found in favour of the rights group exhorting the government to do more in a ruling handed down a few months ahead of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The global Paris deal sets out measures to reduce to prevent temperatures rising by more than two degrees Celsius.

The Dutch government's appeal of the 2015 , questions in particular the "extent of judges' control over the future policies of the state".

Activists said Monday the Dutch state "must do more" to reduce greenhouse gas levels.

"It is its duty to protect its citizens," Urgenda's lawyer Koos van den Berg told the judges.

"Global warming is a fact, not a fable," Van den Berg added, saying there were major risks for citizens if the Netherlands does not start preserving the climate at "top speed".

A ruling in the case is expected in the coming months.

The Dutch government this month said it intended to close two of its oldest coal-fire plants by 2025.

Three remaining coal plants will have to close by 2030, with the Netherlands being committed to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 49 percent by then.

Explore further: Experts urge Dutch govt to drop greenhouse gas appeal

Related Stories

Landmark Dutch ruling: Cut emissions to protect citizens

June 24, 2015

A Dutch court ordered the government Wednesday to slash greenhouse gas emissions to help fight global warming, a landmark ruling in a case brought by hundreds of concerned citizens that could pave the way for similar legal ...

Recommended for you

New map shows many old-growth forests remain in Europe

May 28, 2018

Though you might read about deep, dark woods in fairy tales, the prevailing story today is that very little European old-growth forest remains. But now a new study—and map—shows that a surprising number of these primary ...

Top nitrogen researchers imagine world beyond fossil fuels

May 25, 2018

Freeways choked with traffic, supermarkets laden with fertilizer-grown stock from distance fields and virtually everything we touch derived from petroleum-based plastics. It's hard to imagine life beyond our fossil-fueled ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.