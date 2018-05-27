Discovery of long chain non-coding RNAs activating sex determination genes

May 28, 2018, Osaka University
Discovery of long chain non-coding RNAs activating sex determination genes
Figure 1. Process leading to the elucidation of sex-determining mechanism. Credit: Osaka University

The messenger RNA (mRNA) that conveys genetic information has a region that can be translated into protein (translated region). A noncoding area (ncRNA), which has no translated region (TR), has not been thought to be important; however, recent studies revealed that ncRNAs are transcribed from thousands of loci in genomes.

Of the ncRNA, the number of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs), RNAs with greater than 200 bases, is said to be over 20,000 in human. However, commonality and diversity in the mechanism of IncRNAs, as well as conservation of their function among living organisms, have not been clarified.

Researchers led by Hajime Watanabe at Osaka University discovered lncRNAs to activate the male-determining gene doublesex1 (Dsx1) necessary for sex determination in the crustacean Daphnia magna. Their research results were published in Current Biology.

The researchers had found that proteins produced from the TR of the Dsx1 gene induced masculinization in the crustacean Daphnia magna. (Figure 1 top)

"In this study, we discovered an interesting phenomenon: masculinization is also caused by the untranslated regions (UTRs) on a strand of mRNA. The UTRs do not form the protein-coding of the Dsx1 gene," said lead author Yasuhiko Kato. (Figure 1 center, Figure 2)

Proposing the hypothesis that a sequence in the UTR of the Dsx1 gene also serves as part of lncRNAs and naming the RNA doublesex1 alpha promoter-associated long RNA (DAPALR), the researchers examined the synthesis and function of the RNA. As a result, they found that the UTR overlapping with part of DAPALR-activated Dsx1, by which Dsx1 proteins were produced, causing masculinization. (Figure 1 bottom, Figure 3)

Their achievements will contribute to the understanding of the functional mechanism of lncRNAs as well as diversity in and evolution of the sex-determining mechanism.

Discovery of long chain non-coding RNAs activating sex determination genes
Figure 2. Masculinization in females injected with RNA that codes for the UTR of Dsx1. The asterisks indicate elongation of the first antennae. Credit: Osaka University

Discovery of long chain non-coding RNAs activating sex determination genes
Figure 3. Lateral view of a female juvenile overexpressing DAPALR. A dsx1-reporter Daphnia magna that expresses mCherry under control of the Dsx1 promoter/enhancer was used. Left: Elongation of the first antennae (An1) in a female overexpressing DAPALR. Right: mCherry expression in An1 and the first thoracic appendages (T1) in the same individual. Credit: Osaka University

Explore further: Gender roles in ancient times

More information: Yasuhiko Kato et al. A 5′ UTR-Overlapping LncRNA Activates the Male-Determining Gene doublesex1 in the Crustacean Daphnia magna, Current Biology (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2018.04.029

Related Stories

Gender roles in ancient times

November 8, 2017

Two new studies by Osaka University researchers provide insights on why male and female bodies of the same species differ. The studies show factors that regulate the expression of doublesex1, a gene responsible for the growth ...

Translating the ribosome's grim role

March 22, 2017

A large number of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNA) have been found associating with the ribosome, the protein-making machinery in the cytoplasm. What the so-called 'noncoding' RNAs are doing on the ribosome, whose main job is ...

Navigating the genome to cure deafness

November 2, 2017

A new Tel Aviv University study solves a critical piece of the puzzle of human deafness by identifying the first group of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) in the auditory system.

'Junk' DNA now center stage

January 20, 2016

The classes of RNA molecules encoded by DNA sequences previously considered non functional may play a vital role in cell stress responses, and could one day lead to cancer treatments. A*STAR researchers have identified a ...

Recommended for you

Virus genes from city pond rescue bacteria

May 28, 2018

A key question in evolutionary biology is how new functions arise. New research at Uppsala University, Sweden, shows that bacteriophages (viruses that infect bacteria) can contribute to new functions by revealing hidden potential ...

A world of parasites

May 25, 2018

Alex Betts, Craig MacLean and Kayla King from the Department of Zoology, shed light on their recent research published in Science, which addressed the impact that parasite communities have on evolutionary change and diversity.

Bumblebees confused by iridescent colors

May 25, 2018

Iridescence is a form of structural colour which uses regular repeating nanostructures to reflect light at slightly different angles, causing a colour-change effect.

A better B1 building block

May 25, 2018

Humans aren't the only earth-bound organisms that need to take their vitamins. Thiamine – commonly known as vitamin B1 – is vital to the survival of most every living thing on earth. But the average bacterium or plant ...

Plant symbioses—fragile partnerships

May 25, 2018

All plants require an adequate supply of inorganic nutrients, such as fixed nitrogen (usually in the form of ammonia or nitrate), for growth. A special group of flowering plants thus depends on close symbiotic relationships ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.