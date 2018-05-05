Carnivores in captivity give birth at the same time of year as those in the wild

May 7, 2018, University of Zurich
Carnivores in captivity give birth at the same time of year as those in the wild
The optimal time of year for the reproduction of the lynx is very precise. Credit: Wildpark Zürich

Reproductive seasonality is a fixed characteristic of a species—University of Zurich re-searchers have now found that carnivores in captivity give birth at the same time of year as their counterparts in the wild. In some species, the gestation period is shortened in order to provide ideal conditions for the offspring, while for others it is extended.

Many have a specific mating season when living in their natural habitat. The young animals are usually born in spring when environmental conditions are optimal for their survival, while births at less favorable times such as the start of winter are thus avoided. Depending on whether seasonal reproduction is a strong characteristic of a species or not, the time period for births will be a longer or a shorter window.

Researchers at the Clinic for Zoo Animals, Exotic Pets and Wildlife at the University of Zurich investigated the seasonality of more than 100 species of carnivores. As it is rather difficult to ob-serve births of animals in their natural habitat, they evaluated data from 150,000 births that took place in zoos. Zoos consistently document births and forward the information to the not-for-profit organization Species360, which collects data from zoos all around the world.

Seasonality is mostly the same in zoos and in nature

Until now it was not known whether the seasonality of reproduction in the wild was also maintained when animals lived in zoos, where the animals have a sufficient supply of food all year round and can spend the winter in heated indoor spaces. "It is surprising how closely the zoo data correlates with that from animals in their natural habitat," says Marcus Clauss, UZH Professor at the Vetsuisse Faculty. For more than 80% of the species, the time period for births was the same in the zoo as in the wild. "Seasonality is an evolutionary feature and thus a fixed characteristic of a species—most probably through a genetically determined reaction to a signal given by the length of daylight," adds Clauss. Only a few species—those whose is in the tropics and whose seasonal reproduction is for reasons of food availability—start reproducing all year round when living in captivity, where food is always plentiful.

Carnivores in captivity give birth at the same time of year as those in the wild
The red panda has a very precise time of the year for reproduction. Credit: Zoo Zürich / Enzo Franchini

Natural habitat and reproduction go together

The carnivores with the most pronounced seasonality characteristics include the red wolf (Canis rufus), the mink (Mustela lutreola), the yellow-throated marten (Martes flavigula), the wolverine (Gulo gulo), the red panda (Ailurus fulgens), and the Canadian lynx (Lynx canadensis). The optimal time of year for their reproduction is very precise. In contrast, reproductive activities of the bush dog (Speothos venaticus), the jaguar (Panthera onca), and the spotted hyena (Crocuta crocuta) are not limited to any particular time of year. This shows a clear link between the regions which species are native to and their reproductive behavior: The further a species' natural habit is from the equator, the more seasonal its reproductive behavior.

Either very short or very long gestation periods

The researchers found two further interesting patterns: Many seasonal carnivores have gestation periods that are short relative to their body size, so that the embryo grows quickly enough be-tween the mating period in fall and the birth date in spring. Others, however, have extended gestation periods so that they give at the right time of year. This extension does not occur through a slowing down of the embryo growth for example, but rather through a limited period of dormancy during which the fertilized ovum does not yet get implanted in the womb. "It seems that it is easier for evolutionary processes to speed up the embryo growth than to slow it down," concludes Clauss.

Carnivores in captivity give birth at the same time of year as those in the wild
Reproductive activities of the jaguar (Panthera onca) are not limited to any particular time of year. Credit: Heldstab / UZH

The only exception to this rule is the sea otter (Enhydra lutris), the only type of otter to live solely in the ocean. They are native to the coast of Alaska, very far from the equator. Their reproductive habits should therefore be seasonal—but are anything but. The researchers suspect that this is probably because sea otters eat sea urchins and mussels, which are available all year round.

Data from zoos can explain species' biology

"It's fascinating to see how little reproductive seasonality is influenced by the conditions in a zoo, where enough food is available all year round, and therefore how the data from zoo animals can be used to describe species' biology," summarizes Clauss. In domestic pets, on the other hand, this connection to the wild barely exists anymore and their reproduction is not associated with a specific season. So if you want to see newborn animals, head to the zoo in April or May.

Explore further: Most mammals have a greater life expectancy in zoos

More information: Sandra A. Heldstab et al, Geographical Origin, Delayed Implantation, and Induced Ovulation Explain Reproductive Seasonality in the Carnivora, Journal of Biological Rhythms (2018). DOI: 10.1177/0748730418773620

Related Stories

Most mammals have a greater life expectancy in zoos

November 7, 2016

Life in the wild harbors the risk of predation, food shortages, harsh climates, and intense competition. Zoo animals, by contrast, are protected from these dangers. UZH researchers were part of an international team that ...

High hopes for Australian bid to breed panda cubs

September 25, 2017

A giant panda couple struggling to produce cubs in an Australian zoo have been given a helping hand by vets who hope to overcome the bears' notorious breeding difficulties with three artificial inseminations.

David Attenborough calls for peepholes in zoos

October 18, 2016

Veteran British naturalist David Attenborough called Monday for gorillas in zoos to be kept behind walls with peepholes rather than glass panels, to respect their privacy.

China panda baby boom aids against extinction

October 26, 2010

(AP) -- China's panda population is booming this year thanks to a record number of births in captivity, a rare accomplishment for the endangered species known for being poor breeders.

Recommended for you

Taking CRISPR from clipping scissors to word processor

May 7, 2018

Using the gene-editing tool CRISPR to snip at DNA is often akin to using scissors to edit a newspaper article. You can cut out words, but it's difficult to remove individual letters or instantly know how the cuts affect the ...

Genetics help make a weed a weed

May 7, 2018

New University of British Columbia research finds that the success of weedy and invasive plants like the Jerusalem artichoke lies in their genes.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.