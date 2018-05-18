Brumby reprieve: Australia to ban wild horses cull at national park

May 20, 2018
Wild horses, know as brumbies in Australia, are popular but cause significant environmental damage
Wild horses, know as brumbies in Australia, are popular but cause significant environmental damage

Australia said Sunday the culling of wild horses in a unique national park would be banned despite fears the animals were threatening native species.

An estimated 6,000 feral horses, known locally as "brumbies", live in Kosciuszko National Park, a UNESCO-recognised biosphere reserve some 470 kilometres (292 miles) south of Sydney that has plant species found nowhere else in the world.

Conservationists have called for the brumbies to be culled, saying the introduced animals were causing environmental damage and that their rising numbers were posing a growing threat.

In 2016 the New South Wales state government released a plan to cull 90 percent of brumbies at Kosciuszko. But they have since u-turned, deciding the horses are part of the "cultural fabric" of the region and should be protected instead.

"Wild brumbies have been roaming the Australian alps for almost 200 years and are part of the cultural fabric and folklore of the high country," NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said in a statement.

"The heritage management plan will specifically prohibit lethal culling of the brumby, aerial or otherwise, and will identify those areas in the park where brumbies can roam without causing significant environmental harm."

Brumbies found roaming in parts of the park where they could destroy native wildlife would be relocated or re-homed, Barilaro added.

The horses were introduced to Kosciuszko, which spans 6,900 square kilometres and is home to the famous Snowy River, in the .

The river is associated in many locals' minds with and celebrated in 19th century Australian poet A.B. "Banjo" Paterson's iconic poem "The Man from Snowy River" which also inspired a popular movie in the 1980s of the same name.

The new plan, to be introduced as a bill before the end of May, came just weeks after the NSW Threatened Species Scientific Committee recommended that habitat loss caused by brumbies be deemed a "key threatening process".

"Too many (brumbies) are trashing Kosciuszko's wetlands, streams and catchments across the entire ," conservation specialist Graeme Worboys from the Australian National University told public broadcaster ABC Sunday.

Worboys supported the 2016 cull plan, adding that "it only takes a couple of horses and time to trash a wetland".

Millions of non-indigenous feral animals roam Australia's vast continent including horses, camels, donkeys, pigs, rabbits, foxes, cats and goats.

With few natural predators and vast sparsely-populated areas in which to live, their populations have soared, putting pressure on by preying on them, competing for food, destroying habitats and spreading disease.

Explore further: Without culling, Victoria's feral horse plan looks set to fail

Related Stories

Humane effective feral horse control essential for Kosciuszko

August 19, 2016

A Deakin University ecologist has led a team of 41 Australian scientists to write to New South Wales Premier Mike Baird to urge his Government to protect the Kosciuszko National Park through humane and effective feral horse ...

Australia set to cull 10,000 wild horses

May 22, 2013

A controversial cull of up to 10,000 wild horses in Australia's harsh Outback reportedly began Wednesday in a bid to control the feral animals which officials say are destroying the land.

Drought, culling hits Australia's feral camels

July 24, 2012

Australia's feral camel population has dropped by an estimated 250,000 in recent years, but the arid outback is still home to the world's largest wild herd, officials said Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Research offers new insights into malaria parasite

May 18, 2018

A team of researchers led by a University of California, Riverside, scientist has found that various stages of the development of human malaria parasites, including stages involved in malaria transmission, are linked to epigenetic ...

What we've learned about the nucleolus since you left school

May 17, 2018

The size of a cell's nucleolus may reveal how long that cell, or even the organism that cell belongs to, will live. Over the past few years, researchers have been piecing together an unexpected link between aging and an organelle ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.