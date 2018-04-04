A vaccine for edible plants? A new plant protection method on the horizon

April 5, 2018, University of Helsinki
A vaccine for edible plants? A new plant protection method on the horizon
Credit: University of Helsinki

Novel technologies are being sought to replace the traditional pesticides used to protect plants, particularly edible plants such as cereals. A new collaborative project between the University of Helsinki and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) is shedding light on the efficacy of environmentally friendly RNA-based vaccines that protect plants from diseases and pests.

Plant diseases and pests cause considerable crop losses and threaten global food security. The diseases and pests have traditionally been fought with chemical pesticides, which spread throughout our environment and may be hazardous to human health, beneficial organisms and the environment.

"A new approach to plant protection involves vaccinating plants against pathogens with double-stranded RNA molecules that can be sprayed directly on the leaves," explains Dr Minna Poranen of the Molecular and Integrative Biosciences Research Programme at the University of Helsinki's Faculty of Biological and Environmental Sciences.

The triggers a mechanism known as RNA interference, which is an innate defence mechanism of plants, animals and other eukaryotic organisms against pathogens. The vaccine can be targeted to the chosen pathogen by using RNA molecules which share sequence identity with the pest's genes and prevents their expression.

This means that the double-stranded RNA molecules do not affect the expression of genes in the protected plant, but only target the plant disease or pest. RNA is also a common molecule in nature that degrades rapidly rather than building up in the environment.

"The challenge in developing RNA-based vaccines to protect has involved the production of RNA molecules. Double-stranded RNA molecules have been produced through chemical synthesis, both as drug molecules and for research purposes, but such production methods are inefficient and expensive for plant protection," Poranen states.

As part of the Academy of Finland's Synthetic Biology Research Programme, Poranen's group has developed a new production for double-stranded RNA . Together with researchers at the CNRS, the group has demonstrated the efficacy of RNA-based vaccines produced using the new method against plant virus infections. The method utilises the RNA amplification system of a bacteriophage, i.e. a bacteria-destroying virus, and the RNA production takes place in bacterial cells. This new method will enable the effective production of RNA-based vaccines and promote the development and adoption of RNA-based plant protection methods.

"It's difficult to predict when the vaccine will be made available because no relevant legislation exists yet," Poranen says.

Explore further: Antifungal RNA spray could help fight barley crop disease

More information: Annette Niehl et al. Synthetic biology approach for plant protection using dsRNA, Plant Biotechnology Journal (2018). DOI: 10.1111/pbi.12904

Related Stories

Purple plant is on the defensive

September 27, 2017

While lavender has long been known for its strong scent and soothing oils, a UBC researcher is exploring the plant's ability to create natural pesticides.

A sweet vaccine against pneumonia

March 10, 2017

It may not take much to vaccinate against a particularly dangerous pathogen that causes pneumonia. A molecule consisting of three adjoined sugars is sufficient to protect against infections with highly virulent and antibiotic-resistant ...

Recommended for you

Lessons from lemurs: To make friends, show off your smarts

April 5, 2018

Do smart kids make more friends? If others see their cleverness paying off, then yes—at least, that seems to be true for our primate cousins, ring-tailed lemurs (Lemur catta), report a team of Princeton University researchers.

Study reveals how unicellular organism repairs itself

April 5, 2018

In a new study, published in Current Biology this week, a research team from Uppsala University in Sweden reports new insights into the regenerative capabilities of Stentor, a single celled model organism for regeneration ...

Gene loss can prove to be an advantage

April 5, 2018

During evolution, genes can be created, get mutated or duplicated, and even can get lost. To investigate to what extent gene losses can contribute to different adaptations, scientists from the Max Planck Institute of Molecular ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.