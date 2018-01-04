New tool helps minimize impact of solar activity

April 10, 2018 by Federica Giannelli, University of Saskatchewan
New tool helps minimize impact of solar activity
Professor Jean Pierre St.-Maurice and Lindsay Goodwin at the U of S “SuperDARN” radar site, one of 40 radars worldwide collecting data on the impact of solar activity. Credit: David Stobbe for the U of S

University of Saskatchewan researcher Lindsay Goodwin has developed a new way to measure the impact of solar activity on the ionosphere as indicated by northern lights and geomagnetic storms. The ionosphere is the upper part of the atmosphere.

Scientists could use her new database of nearly 300 simulations of electric fields to forecast more efficiently and accurately the occurrence of and the effects of .

"My research could help ensure that all the communication services we rely on in our everyday lives keep working properly," said Goodwin, who is a recent U of S Ph.D. graduate in physics.

Her new method will help scientists predict, and possibly prevent, the negative effects of space weather on the International Space Station and on communication systems, such as those used by airplanes flying over the polar regions. If damaged, the networks of Global Positioning Systems and communication satellites that sustain banking transactions, TV signals, and the Internet could be heavily disrupted.

Goodwin is the first to determine with precision the impact of electric fields on the ionosphere. The ionosphere's main component, a fluid-like plasma, is very sensitive to changes in electric and magnetic fields caused by solar activity.

The work is challenging because the ionosphere is subject to currents, winds and waves.

"We try to determine ahead of time how we will make the observations, but nature often does something unexpected. It's very much like solving puzzles," said U of S physics professor Jean-Pierre St.-Maurice, Goodwin's supervisor and Canada Research Chair in Environmental Sciences.

Goodwin created her database based on a 1990s' simulation. She re-ran it using today's computers and got more accurate results because of better modern processing powers. She has also developed state-of the-art software to properly interpret the data from powerful radars used to study the ionosphere.

"I have found specific ways to make measurements that easily predict whether in a certain area of the there is a lot of electric activity," she said. "This can help measure how will affect that area."

Funds have been invested in her project by the Canada Research Chairs program, the Canada Foundation for Innovation, the federal agency NSERC, the Canadian Space Agency, the European Space Agency and the U.S. National Science Foundation.

Goodwin was always obsessed with understanding deep space and galaxies until she realized that there are still a lot of unanswered questions about space close to Earth.

"Why should I focus on physics problems so far away when I have so much to learn about my own planet?" she said.

Explore further: Two heads are better than one: ICON and GOLD teaming up to explore earth's interface to space

Related Stories

Solar storms can drain electrical charge above Earth

April 11, 2017

New research on solar storms finds that they not only can cause regions of excessive electrical charge in the upper atmosphere above Earth's poles, they also can do the exact opposite: cause regions that are nearly depleted ...

Supersonic plasma jets discovered

March 27, 2017

Information from ESA's magnetic field Swarm mission has led to the discovery of supersonic plasma jets high up in our atmosphere that can push temperatures up to almost 10 000°C.

NASA GOLD Mission to image Earth's interface to space

January 24, 2018

On Jan. 25, 2018, NASA launches Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk, or GOLD, a hosted payload aboard SES-14, a commercial communications satellite. GOLD will investigate the dynamic intermingling of space and ...

Study of atmospheric 'froth' may help GPS communications

February 27, 2015

When you don't know how to get to an unfamiliar place, you probably rely on a smart phone or other device with a Global Positioning System (GPS) module for guidance. You may not realize that, especially at high latitudes ...

Recommended for you

Dense stellar clusters may foster black hole megamergers

April 10, 2018

When LIGO's twin detectors first picked up faint wobbles in their respective, identical mirrors, the signal didn't just provide first direct detection of gravitational waves—it also confirmed the existence of stellar binary ...

Four new 'hot Jupiter' exoplanets discovered

April 10, 2018

Four new "hot Jupiter" extrasolar planets have been detected as part of the Hungarian-made Automated Telescope Network-South (HATSouth) exoplanet survey. The newly found alien worlds are generally similar in size, but vary ...

Swarm tracks elusive ocean magnetism

April 10, 2018

The magnetic field is arguably one of the most mysterious features of our planet. ESA's Swarm mission is continually yielding more insight into how our protective shield is generated, how it behaves and how it is changing. ...

Exotic binary stars

April 9, 2018

Cataclysmic variable stars (CVs) are white dwarf stars that are accreting from an orbiting, low mass binary companion star. The accretion is facilitated by the proximity of the stars; typical orbital periods range from about ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.