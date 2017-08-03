Physicists zoom in on mysterious 'missing' antimatter

April 4, 2018 by Mariëtte Le Roux
Researchers believe they are a step closer to solving the missing antiparticle mystery
Researchers believe they are a step closer to solving the missing antiparticle mystery

When the Universe arose some 13.7 billion years ago, the Big Bang generated matter and antimatter particles in mirroring pairs. So the reigning physics theory goes.

Yet everything we can see in the Cosmos today, from the smallest insect on Earth to the largest star, is made of whose antimatter twins are nowhere to be found.

On Wednesday, physicists at Europe's massive underground particle lab said they have taken a step closer to solving the mystery through unprecedented observation of an they forged in the lab—an atom of "antihydrogen".

"What we're looking for is (to see) if hydrogen in matter and antihydrogen in antimatter behave in the same way," said Jeffrey Hangst of the ALPHA experiment at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN).

Finding even the slightest difference may help explain the apparent matter-antimatter disparity and would rock the Standard Model of physics—the mainstream theory of the fundamental that make up the Universe and the forces that govern them.

But, somewhat disappointingly, the latest, "most precise test to date", has found no difference between the behaviour of a hydrogen atom and that of an antihydrogen one. Not yet.

"So far, they look the same," Hangst said in a video prepared by CERN.

The Standard Model, which describes the makeup and behaviour of the visible Universe, has no explanation for "missing "antimatter.

It is widely assumed that the Big Bang generated pairs of matter-antimatter particles with the same mass but an opposite electric charge.

Trouble is, as soon as these particles meet, they annihilate one another, leaving behind nothing but pure energy—the principle that powers imaginary spaceships in "Star Trek".

Within reach?

Physicists believe matter and antimatter did meet and implode shortly after the Big Bang, which means the Universe today should contain nothing but leftover energy.

Yet, scientists say that matter, which makes up everything we can touch and see, comprises 4.9 percent of the Universe.

Dark matter—a mysterious substance perceived through its gravitational pull on other objects—makes up 26.8 percent of the Cosmos, and dark energy the remaining 68.3 percent.

Antimatter, for all intents and purposes, does not exist, except for rare and short-lived particles created in very high-energy events such as cosmic rays, or produced at CERN.

Some theoretical physicists believe the "missing" may be found in hitherto unknown regions of the Universe—in anti-galaxies comprised of anti-stars and anti-planets.

At ALPHA, physicists are trying to unravel the mystery using simplest atom of matter—hydrogen. It has a single electron orbiting a single proton.

The team creates hydrogen mirror particles by taking antiprotons left over from the CERN's high-energy particle collisions and binding them with positrons (the twins of electrons).

The resulting are held in a magnetic trap to prevent them from coming into contact with matter and self-annihilating.

The team then studies the atoms' reaction to laser light.

Atoms from different types of absorb different frequencies of light, and under the prevailing theory, hydrogen and antihydrogen should absorb the same type.

So far, it seems they do.

But the team will hope for differences to emerge as the experiment is fine-tuned.

"Although the precision still falls short for that of ordinary hydrogen, the rapid progress made by ALPHA suggests hydrogen-like precision in (measurements)... are now within reach," said Hangst.

Explore further: Observation of the hyperfine spectrum of antihydrogen

More information: M. Ahmadi et al. Characterization of the 1S–2S transition in antihydrogen, Nature (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0017-2

CERN press release: phys.org/wire-news/284307670/a … recision.html#ajTabs

Related Stories

Observation of the hyperfine spectrum of antihydrogen

August 3, 2017

A Canadian-led investigation has opened a new chapter in antimatter research. In a study published today in Nature, the ALPHA Collaboration, which includes 50 physicists from 17 institutions, reports the first detailed observation ...

ALPHA observes light spectrum of antimatter for first time

December 19, 2016

In a paper published today in the journal Nature, the ALPHA collaboration reports the first ever measurement on the optical spectrum of an antimatter atom. This achievement features technological developments that open up ...

Are there antimatter galaxies?

June 10, 2016

One of the biggest mysteries in astronomy is the question, where did all the antimatter go? Shortly after the Big Bang, there were almost equal amounts of matter and antimatter. I say almost, because there was a tiny bit ...

Recommended for you

Breakthrough made in atomically thin magnets

April 4, 2018

Cornell researchers have become the first to control atomically thin magnets with an electric field, a breakthrough that provides a blueprint for producing exceptionally powerful and efficient data storage in computer chips, ...

Scientists create 'Swiss army knife' for electron beams

April 4, 2018

DESY scientists have created a miniature particle accelerator for electrons that can perform four different functions at the push of a button. The experimental device is driven by a terahertz radiation source and can accelerate, ...

Easing uncertainty

April 3, 2018

Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, the fundamental impossibility of simultaneously measuring properties such as position and momentum, is at the heart of quantum theory. Physicists at ETH Zurich have now demonstrated an ...

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

tallenglish
1 / 5 (1) 44 minutes ago
I dont think they will any difference at all, antimatter is just matter at 180 phase difference (i.e. spin reversed, charge reversed, etc).

Dark matter on the other hand is also matter, except for one major difference. Direction it moves in time relative to matter. And thats the primary reason it is dark as it never exists in the same space and time as matter (and by definition curls spacetime in all the opposite ways as matter). Irony is from the perspective of dark matter it is going forward in time and normal and we are made of dark matter going backwards. I.e. if there is matter, there also must be antimatter, dark matter and anti dark matter as well.
javjav
not rated yet 24 minutes ago
Antimatter is not going backwards in time. Otherwise we could not store it in a magnetic trap "after" creating it. But we can.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.