Mummified body found in Iran could be father of last shah

April 24, 2018
This is an undated file photo of Reza Shah Pahlavi in an unidentified place. The discovery in Iran of a mummified body near the site of a former royal mausoleum has raised speculation it could be the remains of the late Reza Shah Pahlavi, founder of the Pahlavi dynasty. (AP Photo, File)

The discovery in Iran of a mummified body near the site of a former royal mausoleum has raised speculation it could be the remains of the late Reza Shah Pahlavi, founder of the Pahlavi dynasty.

Hassan Khalilabadi, the head of Tehran City Council's cultural heritage and tourism committee, says it's "possible" the mummy is of Reza Shah. Khalilabadi told the state-run IRNA news agency the body was discovered during construction work at a Shiite shrine in Tehran.

Reza Shah pushed to modernize Iran before being deposed and dying in exile during World War II.

His son, Mohammad Reza Shah, became Iran's last shah before the 1979 Islamic Revolution installed the country's Shiite-dominated theocracy.

His grandson, the U.S.-based exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, warned Iran on Twitter: "not to hide anything."

In this November 1941 file photo, Reza Shah Pahlavi talks at one of his public appearance in an unidentified place. The discovery in Iran of a mummified body near the site of a former royal mausoleum has raised speculation it could be the remains of the late Reza Shah Pahlavi, founder of the Pahlavi dynasty. (AP Photo, File)

In this August 19, 1941 file photo, Reza Shah Pahlavi, hands second son, Ali Reza, commission as officer at graduation exercises at Iran's "West Point" in Tehran, Iran prior to Anglo-Russian action. The discovery in Iran of a mummified body near the site of a former royal mausoleum has raised speculation it could be the remains of the late Reza Shah Pahlavi, founder of the Pahlavi dynasty. (AP Photo, File)
In this Dec. 10, 1978 file photo of exiled Muslim leader Ayatollah Khomeini overshadows huge anti-Shah demonstration at the Shahyad monument commemorating 25 years of the monarch's rule and symbol of his power, in Tehran, Iran. The discovery in Iran of a mummified body near the site of a former royal mausoleum has raised speculation it could be the remains of the late Reza Shah Pahlavi, founder of the Pahlavi dynasty. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz, File)

