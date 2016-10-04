Iran cancels project for sending human into space

May 31, 2017

Iran's semi-official ILNA news agency is reporting that the country's space organization is cancelling a project to explore sending humans into space.

Iran sent a monkey into space in January 2013 and it had announced a goal of sending a person by 2018. But Wednesday's report quotes Mohammad Homayoun Sadr, deputy head of the space organization, as saying the cost was judged to be prohibitive—an estimated $15 to $20 billion over 15 years.

Iran has long held the goal of developing a , generating unease among the United States and other countries concerned about Tehran's ballistic missile programs.

