Maduro says Venezuela to get $1 bn injection from 'bitcoin' sale

April 27, 2018
With rampant inflation more than decimating the bolivar, Venezuelan authorities are banking on the petro becoming a digital mean
With rampant inflation more than decimating the bolivar, Venezuelan authorities are banking on the petro becoming a digital means of pulling them out of crisis

Venezuela's government, which is facing a worsening liquidity crisis, is to release $1 billion into the economy obtained through the sale of the petro, its new cryptocurrency, said President Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking late on Thursday, he said the aim was to boost the country's international reserves and its foreign currency reserves and to halt the rise of the black market dollar.

Despite having the world's largest proven crude oil deposits, Venezuela's foreign reserves have dwindled to $9.7 billion while it must pay off some $8 billion this year.

Maduro said that sales of the petro—Venezuela's new cyber currency which was launched in February—had brought $3.3 billion into the state coffers, of which $1.7 billion would be set aside for importing "food, medicine and industrial goods."

Of the remaining $1.6 billion, $1 billion would be transferred to Venezuela's Central Bank on Friday "for auctions and to continue fighting the devil," he said referring to the so-called "black dollar."

Struggling to overcome chronic liquidity shortages and burdened by US sanctions, Venezuela launched the first government-backed cryptocurrency in the hope that it would lead the crisis-torn nation out of the financial woods.

Venezuela's economic woes have much to do with the slump in recent years in the price of oil, which accounts for some 96 percent of the country's revenue.

US economic sanctions have also taken a heavy toll.

Venezuela's government has accused the opposition, the United States and Colombia of waging an "economic war" on the country aimed at overthrowing Maduro.

It has also blamed the country's cash crisis on mafias accumulating cash in order to speculate.

Last week, the IMF said Venezuela's economic collapse ranked as one of the worst in modern history, with massive hyperinflation likely to see prices soaring 13,000 percent this year.

Explore further: Slippery start for Venezuela's petro crypto coin

Related Stories

Slippery start for Venezuela's petro crypto coin

March 28, 2018

The government of crisis-torn Venezuela, struggling to overcome chronic liquidity shortages and burdened by US sanctions, launched the first government-backed cryptocurrency, the petro, earlier this year.

Venezuela's digital coin makes debut

February 20, 2018

Venezuela on Tuesday was set to become the first country to launch its own version of bitcoin, a move it hopes will provide a much-needed boost to its credit-stricken economy.

Recommended for you

Balancing nuclear and renewable energy

April 25, 2018

Nuclear power plants typically run either at full capacity or not at all. Yet the plants have the technical ability to adjust to the changing demand for power and thus better accommodate sources of renewable energy such as ...

Researchers 3-D print electronics and cells directly on skin

April 25, 2018

In a groundbreaking new study, researchers at the University of Minnesota used a customized, low-cost 3D printer to print electronics on a real hand for the first time. The technology could be used by soldiers on the battlefield ...

Electrode shape improves neurostimulation for small targets

April 24, 2018

A cross-like shape helps the electrodes of implantable neurostimulation devices to deliver more charge to specific areas of the nervous system, possibly prolonging device life span, says research published in March in Scientific ...

China auto show highlights industry's electric ambitions

April 22, 2018

The biggest global auto show of the year showcases China's ambitions to become a leader in electric cars and the industry's multibillion-dollar scramble to roll out models that appeal to price-conscious but demanding Chinese ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.