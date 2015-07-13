Venezuela creating digital currency amid financing crisis

December 4, 2017
Over the past year, the Venezuelan bolivar has plummeted 95.5 percent against the dollar on the black market
Over the past year, the Venezuelan bolivar has plummeted 95.5 percent against the dollar on the black market

Venezuela is creating a digital currency to combat a financial blockade by the United States, President Nicolas Maduro announced Sunday.

The Petro will be backed by Venezuela's oil and and its gold and diamond holdings, the president said in his weekly television program.

"This is going to allow us to move toward new forms of international financing for the country's economic and social development," the president said.

The government also announced the creation of a "blockchain observatory"—a software platform for buying and selling .

Although the president did not offer many details, analysts such as Henkel Garcia see the possibility of success as limited.

"You can build it, but trust, acceptance and use is what will determine the cryptocurrency's success. For me, it will be quite limited. The bolivar is is also backed by reserves and has no strength," Garcia, director of consultancy Econometrica.

"Confidence in a country is going to depend on the levels of production and the wealth it generates. For example, people trust the dollar for the levels of wealth associated with it," he said.

The announcement comes as Venezuela faces acute financing problems after creditors and ratings agencies declared the government and state-run oil firm PDVSA to be in partial default for missing interest and principle payments on bonds.

Maduro blames sanctions imposed by the United States in August barring American citizens and companies from buying any new Venezuelan government or PDVSA bonds.

Venezuela is mired in a deep economic crisis triggered mainly by a fall in and a drop in oil production. Petroleum is its main source of hard currency.

Over the past year, the Venezuelan bolivar has plummeted 95.5 percent against the dollar on the black market.

Virtual currency is not new for Venezuela—considered by specialists a haven for bitcoin production with minimal costs.

It is estimated that tens of thousands of people mine bitcoin to protect themselves from inflation—set to surpass 2,300 percent in 2018—by exchanging earnings for dollars or more bitcoin.

In Venezuela, a the law does not expressly prohibit mining bitcoin—experts say officials are involved—but the authorities persecute those who do it for power theft.

Explore further: Venezuela government distributes medicine amid shortage

Related Stories

JPMorgan open to digital money if regulated

October 12, 2017

JPMorgan Chase is "very open minded" on the future potential use of digital currencies if they are properly regulated, the bank's chief financial officer said Thursday.

Dutch family sells everything to bet on bitcoins

October 19, 2017

A Dutch family has sold virtually all they own, including a business, their home, two cars and a motorbike and invested the takings in bitcoin just as the virtual currency is soaring to new heights.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.