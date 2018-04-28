Image: Rotation of the Large Magellanic Cloud

April 30, 2018, European Space Agency
Image: Rotation of the Large Magellanic Cloud
Credit: ESA/Gaia/DPAC

Last week the much-awaited second slew of data from ESA's Gaia mission was released, providing information on a phenomenal 1.7 billion stars – the richest star catalogue to date.

To put that vast number into context, if you were to count 'only' to one billion at a rate of one count per second, it would take more than 30 years. The new data will surely keep astronomers busy for even longer.

The dataset has already revealed fine details about the make-up of the Milky Way's stellar population and about how move, essential information for investigating the formation and evolution of our home Galaxy.

The of data also includes information about stars beyond our own Galaxy. One example is illustrated in this image, which focuses on one of the nearest galaxies to our Milky Way, the Large Magellanic Cloud, or LMC.

This image combines the total density of stars detected by Gaia in each pixel with information about the proper motion of stars – their velocity across the sky – which is represented as the texture of the image, giving it a fingerprint-like appearance.

Measuring the proper motion of several million stars in the LMC, astronomers were able to see an imprint of the stars rotating clockwise around the centre of the galaxy. The impression of motion is evoked by the swirling nature of the line texture.

Astronomers are interested to derive the orbits of globular clusters – ancient systems of stars bound together by gravity and found in the halo of the Milky Way – and dwarf galaxies that revolve around the Milky Way. This will provide all-important information to study the past evolution of our Galaxy and its environment.

Explore further: How many stars to expect in Gaia's second data release

Related Stories

How many stars to expect in Gaia's second data release

April 6, 2018

As astronomers worldwide are preparing to explore the second data release of ESA's Gaia satellite, the Data Processing and Analysing Consortium announced just how many sources will be included in the new catalogue, which ...

Virtual Milky Way

November 10, 2016

ESA's Gaia is surveying stars in our Galaxy and local galactic neighbourhood in order to build the most precise 3D map of the Milky Way and answer questions about its structure, origin and evolution.

Stars in the halo of the Milky Way often travel in groups

January 31, 2017

Many stars in the halo that surrounds the Milky Way travel in groups. This is the outcome of a recent analysis of data for millions of stars from the Gaia space mission. Astronomers report their discovery today in the international ...

Image: Hubble's compact galaxy with big-time star formation

October 16, 2017

As far as galaxies are concerned, size can be deceptive. Some of the largest galaxies in the Universe are dormant, while some dwarf galaxies, such as ESO 553-46 imaged here by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, can produce ...

Recommended for you

The laws of star formation challenged

April 30, 2018

An international team led by researchers at CNRS, Université Grenoble Alpes and the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) has challenged currently held ideas about star formation. Published in Nature ...

Evolving Asteroid Starships project

April 27, 2018

A group of students and researchers at Delft University of Technology are designing a starship capable of keeping generations of crew alive as they cross the gulf between stars – and they've turned to ESA for the starship's ...

New estimates of Mercury's thin, dense crust

April 27, 2018

Mercury is small, fast and close to the sun, making the rocky world challenging to visit. Only one probe has ever orbited the planet and collected enough data to tell scientists about the chemistry and landscape of Mercury's ...

Finding galaxies with active nuclei

April 27, 2018

The nuclei of most galaxies host supermassive black holes with millions or even billions of solar-masses of material. Material in the vicinity of such black holes can accrete onto a torus of dust and gas around the black ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.