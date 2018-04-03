Image: Dragon lifts off

April 4, 2018, European Space Agency
Dragon lifts off
Credit: European Space Agency

The latest Dragon cargo vehicle was launched to the International Space Station on 2 April, taking with it ESA's Atmosphere-Space Interactions Monitor.

Mounted in Dragon's cargo bay, this suite of instruments will search for high-altitude electrical discharges associated with . It is the first time that such a set of sensitive cameras, light sensors and X- and gamma-ray detectors are flying together to study the inner anatomy of luminous phenomena in Earth's and the link with bursts of high-energy radiation. Read more about the monitor here. 

Dragon will dock with the Space Station on 4 April, with installation of the monitor expected on 13 April on the outside of Europe's Columbus laboratory. Once it has been switched on and thoroughly checked for about a month, then the fascinating observations can begin.

