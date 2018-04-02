Connecting hearing helper molecules to the ear bone

Credit: American Chemical Society Hearing loss is a common affliction associated with advancing age and exposure to very loud noises, affecting two-thirds of adults over age 70. But living with hearing loss may not be inevitable. Scientists report in the ACS journal Bioconjugate Chemistry a novel approach to the restoration of hearing that delivers stimulants of cell growth and connectivity directly to damaged ear cells.

Hearing loss is attributed to the degradation of specialized inner ear cells, including hair cells and spiral ganglion neurons, as well as the connections between these cells. These cells are located within the cochlea, the shell-shaped ear bone that orchestrates hearing. Loss of synapses between these cells because of loud noises or aging can lead to "hidden hearing loss," or difficulty hearing in a noisy environment. It may also lead to the development of tinnitus, or "ringing in the ears." Biological molecules called neurotrophins are involved in the development and proper wiring of hearing cells. This raises the possibility that delivering molecules, such as 7,8-dihydroxyflavone (DHF), that mimic neurotrophin activity, to the inner ear could bring the damaged cells back into auditory action. Delivery is an issue though, as therapeutic molecules tend to be quickly flushed out by inner ear fluids. So, David H. Jung, Charles E. McKenna and colleagues wanted to see whether tethering DHF to another molecule, one that sticks to bone, could anchor the therapeutic activity to the cochlea long enough to potentially restore hearing.

The researchers designed and synthesized a molecule combining DHF and bisphosphonate, which latches onto bone, then tested its neurotrophic activity. In cell cultures, the combo molecule bound bone mineral, while maintaining the ability to stimulate spiral ganglion neuron outgrowth. This new molecule also regenerated synapses in mouse inner ear tissue that had been damaged. Future work will test the potential of the molecule in animal models of hearing loss.

More information: Judith S. Kempfle et al. Bisphosphonate-Linked TrkB Agonist: Cochlea-Targeted Delivery of a Neurotrophic Agent as a Strategy for the Treatment of Hearing Loss, Bioconjugate Chemistry (2018). DOI: 10.1021/acs.bioconjchem.8b00022

Abstract

Hearing loss affects more than two-thirds of the elderly population, and more than 17% of all adults in the U.S. Sensorineural hearing loss related to noise exposure or aging is associated with loss of inner ear sensory hair cells (HCs), cochlear spiral ganglion neurons (SGNs), and ribbon synapses between HCs and SGNs, stimulating intense interest in therapies to regenerate synaptic function. 7,8-Dihydroxyflavone (DHF) is a selective and potent agonist of tropomyosin receptor kinase B (TrkB) and protects the neuron from apoptosis. Despite evidence that TrkB agonists can promote survival of SGNs, local delivery of drugs such as DHF to the inner ear remains a challenge. We previously demonstrated in an animal model that a fluorescently labeled bisphosphonate, 6-FAM-Zol, administered to the round window membrane penetrated the membrane and diffused throughout the cochlea. Given their affinity for bone mineral, including cochlear bone, bisphosphonates offer an intriguing modality for targeted delivery of neurotrophic agents to the SGNs to promote survival, neurite outgrowth, and, potentially, regeneration of synapses between HCs and SGNs. The design and synthesis of a bisphosphonate conjugate of DHF (Ris-DHF) is presented, with a preliminary evaluation of its neurotrophic activity. Ris-DHF increases neurite outgrowth in vitro, maintains this ability after binding to hydroxyapatite, and regenerates synapses in kainic acid-damaged cochlear organ of Corti explants dissected in vitro with attached SGNs. The results suggest that bisphosphonate–TrkB agonist conjugates have promise as a novel approach to targeted delivery of drugs to treat sensorineural hearing loss.

