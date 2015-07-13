German court rules that ad blockers are legal

April 19, 2018
Developed 10 years ago and downloaded hundreds of millions of times, the open-source software Adblock Plus is one of the most po
Developed 10 years ago and downloaded hundreds of millions of times, the open-source software Adblock Plus is one of the most popular ad-blocking programmes

Germany's Supreme Court on Thursday threw out a case brought by media giant Axel Springer seeking to ban a popular application that blocks online advertising, in a landmark ruling that deals a blow to the publishing industry.

In a legal battle dating back more than three years, the court found in favour of Adblock Plus, an app developed by a firm called Eyeo and Axel Springer, which publishes Germany's best-selling daily Bild and also owns dozens of online portals.

Developed 10 years ago and downloaded hundreds of millions of times, the open-source software Adblock Plus is one of the most popular ad-blocking programmes, aimed at preventing intrusive adverts from popping up on the screen and tracking a user's search history for commercial ends.

But websites dependent on advertising revenue to remain free-of-charge see the as a scourge.

In its ruling, the court found that "the programme does not violate the law against unfair competition."

The judges ruled that the app did not interfere directly with Springer's ads.

"It is an autonomous decision of internet user to use the programme," they argued.

Eyeo drew up a "white list" and a "black list" of sites depending on how intrusive their ads were.

Explore further: Digital publishing to boost Axel Springer again in 2018

Related Stories

Axel Springer buys 76 pct of Poland's Onet portal

June 4, 2012

Poland's TVN commercial media group said Monday it had sold 76 percent of Onet, a major Polish Internet portal, to Germany's Axel Springer media for nearly 969 million zloty (220 million euros, $275 million).

Digital publishing pays off for Axel Springer

March 9, 2017

German media group Axel Springer said Thursday its digital publishing empire would bring further increases in sales and profits in 2017, after meeting its forecasts last year.

Recommended for you

Virtually modelling the human brain in a computer

April 19, 2018

Neurons that remain active even after the triggering stimulus has been silenced form the basis of short-term memory. The brain uses rhythmically active neurons to combine larger groups of neurons into functional units. Until ...

'Poker face' stripped away by new-age tech

April 14, 2018

Dolby Laboratories chief scientist Poppy Crum tells of a fast-coming time when technology will see right through people no matter how hard they try to hide their feelings.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.