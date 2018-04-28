French hotel giant AccorHotels buys Switzerland's Movenpick

April 30, 2018
AccorHotels CEO Sebastien Bazin said the deal would further accelerate his group's growth in emerging markets
AccorHotels CEO Sebastien Bazin said the deal would further accelerate his group's growth in emerging markets

French hotel group AccorHotels announced Monday it has signed a deal to buy Switzerland's Movenpick Hotels and Resorts for 560 million Swiss francs (467 million euros, $567 million).

Founded in 1973, Movenpick has 84 hotels in 27 countries, and plans to open 42 additional hotels by 2021, with significant expansion in Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, AccorHotels said in a statement.

The deal is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2018.

The French group, which already includes the Pullman, Raffles, Novotel and Mercure brands, said the acquisition would further consolidate its operations in Europe and in the Middle East and boost growth, notably in Africa and Asia.

"With the acquisition of Movenpick, we are consolidating our leadership in the European market and are further accelerating our growth in emerging markets, in particular in Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific," AccorHotels CEO Sebastien Bazin said.

"The Movenpick brand is the perfect combination of modernity and authenticity and ideally complements our portfolio."

AccorHotels reported turnover was up 0.6 percent in the first quarter, due to improved performance in Europe, especially in France.

In February it announced the sale of a 55 percent stake in the subsidiary that owns its hotels to a group of international investors including the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Singapore for 4.4 billion euros.

Explore further: Electronics giant Philips posts 27% drop in Q1 profits

Related Stories

French carmaker PSA says global sales up 15% in 2017

January 16, 2018

French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said Tuesday that its global sales rose by 15.4 percent last year, powered by the first-time consolidation of the newly-acquired Opel and Vauxhall brands, while sales in China and Southeast ...

Orange to invest in Africa Internet Group

April 5, 2016

French telecoms operator Orange underlined its strategic focus on Africa with a 75 million euros ($80 million) investment Tuesday in the continent's largest e-commerce platform Africa Internet Group.

Recommended for you

T-Mobile, Sprint to merge: CEOs

April 29, 2018

US wireless operators Sprint and T-Mobile will form a new company and push development of a super-fast 5G network, the heads of both firms said Sunday.

Balancing nuclear and renewable energy

April 25, 2018

Nuclear power plants typically run either at full capacity or not at all. Yet the plants have the technical ability to adjust to the changing demand for power and thus better accommodate sources of renewable energy such as ...

Researchers 3-D print electronics and cells directly on skin

April 25, 2018

In a groundbreaking new study, researchers at the University of Minnesota used a customized, low-cost 3D printer to print electronics on a real hand for the first time. The technology could be used by soldiers on the battlefield ...

Electrode shape improves neurostimulation for small targets

April 24, 2018

A cross-like shape helps the electrodes of implantable neurostimulation devices to deliver more charge to specific areas of the nervous system, possibly prolonging device life span, says research published in March in Scientific ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.