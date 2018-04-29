Trapping trip finds disease-free Tasmanian devils in remote Southwest

April 30, 2018, University of Sydney
Trapping trip finds disease-free Tasmanian devils in remote southwest
One of the disease-free Tasmanian devils found. Credit: Toledo Zoo & Aquarium

Scientists from the Save the Tasmanian Devil Program (STDP), the University of Sydney and Toledo Zoo spent eight days exploring the south west wilderness on a quest to find and trap devils in an area that nobody had trapped before.

The trap came under an existing collaboration between the STDP and University of Sydney to investigate the long-term genetic management of Tasmanian devils. It trapped 14 devils, all in good health and with no signs of disease (DFTD).

Results from the trap show that the population in this area of the south west coast is small but healthy.

Dr. Carolyn Hogg, Research Manager of the Australasian Wildlife Genomics Group at the University's School of Life and Environmental Sciences said it sourced crowdfunding to help make the trip a reality and was supported by 106 donors to the crowdfunding campaign.

"It has been wonderful to bring together government, academic and industry partners to ensure we have a better understanding of what is happening with Tasmanian devils in south west Tasmania in regards to the disease and their genetic value," Dr. Hogg said.

"This trip would not have been possible without community support through the , the Save the Tasmanian Devil Program and the international partner zoos."

Credit: University of Sydney

Dr. Hogg said funds were used to support the genetic analysis of the 2015/16 scat samples collected by volunteers from Wildcare SPRATS and Tasmanian National Parks & Wildlife.

Scats were also collected as part of the trapping mission and they will be used to look at the devils microbiome. Tissue was also collected from ear biopsies. The samples are currently being analysed by the University of Sydney and this will shed more light on how genetically different these devils are to the rest of the population across Tasmania.

"The data we collected on this trip can give us a rough population estimate, based on the capture mark capture process, looking at the number of devils captured and how many animals were new or recaptured," said Tasmanian Devil Program Leader an Adjunct Biologist to Toledo Zoo Dr. Sam Fox.

"From our trapping we found that the ages of the devils ranged from 18 months to five years which is a good sign to show disease is not present as we just don't trap devils as old as these in areas of the State where DFTD is found," Dr. Fox explained.

"The devils we caught are likely to have a large home range. They are having to travel long distances along the coast to find food and are moving backwards and forwards as they forage for protein," Sam says.

"We know this because we trapped the same devils two or three times in different locations between our trap sites that were kilometres apart."

Dr. Fox led the Wreck Bay crew and said the results show that the population in this area of the south west coast is small and healthy.

Explore further: Tasmanian devil populations continue to decline

Related Stories

Tasmanian devil populations continue to decline

February 12, 2018

Ongoing monitoring of wild Tasmanian devils shows that overall population numbers are continuing to decline, due to the presence of devil facial tumour disease. Results of this research—conducted by the Save the Tasmanian ...

Ancient genes may explain modern threat to Tasmanian devils

December 5, 2012

(Phys.org)—Tasmanian devils had low immune gene diversity for hundreds, and possibly thousands, of years before the emergence of Devil Facial Tumour Disease, researchers at the University of Sydney and University of Adelaide ...

Recommended for you

Researchers move toward understanding deadly citrus disease

April 30, 2018

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside have made an important step in understanding the molecular mechanism of huanglongbing (HLB), a destructive disease that is a serious threat to the citrus industry worldwide.

Researchers unlock thorny secrets of rose DNA

April 30, 2018

A new, detailed breakdown of the modern rose genome should help growers improve traits such as pest and drought resistance, and boost the vase life of cut stems, researchers said Monday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.