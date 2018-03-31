Cell discovery could help with research on genetic diseases

April 3, 2018 by Sandy Fleming, University of Kent
Cell discovery could help with research on genetic diseases
Credit: University of Kent

Research carried out by the University has discovered the first data on an organelle that is really important in human cells in an ancient organism distantly related to humans.

The discovery will enable scientists to study the breadth and depth of . This has implications for research into like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Led by Dr. Anastasios Tsaousis from the School of Biosciences, in collaboration with Dr. Joel Dacks from the University of Alberta (Canada), a team of researchers discovered a rare form of an organised structure called a golgi in the microbial amoeba Naegleria gruberi that was previously considered to lack such an apparatus.

In most , including healthy , the golgi appears as flattened membranes resembling a stack of pancakes.

In a paper published in the Journal of Cell Science, the team explains how golgi works as part of the membrane-trafficking system. The golgi apparatus is central to the modification and transport of proteins to their cellular destination. It functions like the postal service of the cell, composed of a production centre for cellular material, a distribution centre where material is packaged and addressed, and then postal routes that relay packages to their eventual locations within the cell.

By applying cell biological techniques to Naegleria, their research shows that the golgi is an unstacked, tubular membranous structure. This work provides the first direct evidence for the existence of a as tubular compartments in Naegleria.

This work is important for human health as when golgi bodies malfunction it causes diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other autoimmune diseases. Studying a naturally unstacked form of this organelle would allow better understanding of the relationship between golgi dysfunction and genetic diseases.

Explore further: Discovery sheds light on ancient cell structure

More information: Identification and characterisation of the cryptic Golgi apparatus in Naegleria gruberi. J Cell Sci 2018 : jcs.213306 doi: 10.1242/jcs.213306

Related Stories

Discovery sheds light on ancient cell structure

March 8, 2018

New research by University of Alberta cellular biologists is putting into question existing theories about what's responsible for organizing a central part of our cells, known as the Golgi apparatus.

Research reveals insight into how lung cancer spreads

November 21, 2016

A cellular component known as the Golgi apparatus may play a role in how lung cancer metastasizes, according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center whose findings were reported in the Nov. 21 ...

Study: How an internal organelle doubles

November 7, 2005

Yale University scientists have found a mechanism that regulates the way an internal organelle, the Golgi apparatus, duplicates as cells prepare to divide.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.