Best Buy warns of data breach

April 6, 2018 by The Associated Press
Best Buy warns of data breach
This photo taken Nov. 23, 2017, shows holiday shoppers pouring into Best Buy to get an early start to the Black Friday sale at Chimney Rock Shopping Center, in Odessa, Texas. Best Buy is warning that some of its customers' payment information may have been compromised in a data breach. The retailer is the latest company, along with Delta Air Lines and Sears, to report the cyberattack last fall against a third-party operator of its chat services. Best Buy says a "small fraction" of its online customer population may have been affected, whether or not chat services were used. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

Best Buy is warning that some of its customers' payment information may have been compromised in a data breach.

The retailer is the latest company, along with Delta Air Lines and Sears, to report the cyberattack last fall against a third-party operator of its chat services. Best Buy says a "small fraction" of its online customer population may have been affected, whether or not chat services were used.

The software company, (24)7.ai, says it discovered and fixed the breach in October. The attack may have exposed customers' names, addresses, , card security codes and expiration dates.

Best Buy says it will directly contact any affected customers and they will not be liable for fraudulent charges. It will also offer free credit monitoring.

Explore further: Saks Fifth Avenue data breached: parent firm

Related Stories

Citigroup says 360,000 affected by hackers

June 16, 2011

Hackers stole account information of more than 360,000 of Citigroup Inc.'s U.S. credit card customers in a recent data breach, the bank said Wednesday, almost double the number initially thought.

Recommended for you

What makes a faster typist?

April 5, 2018

The largest-ever dataset on typing speeds and styles, based on 136 million keystrokes from 168,000 volunteers, finds that the fastest typists not only make fewer errors, but they often type the next key before the previous ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.