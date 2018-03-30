Saks Fifth Avenue data breached: parent firm

April 2, 2018
New York's Sak's Fifth Avenue pictured in November, 2014
A hack at Saks and Lord & Taylor stores in North America has compromised customer payment data, their parent company announced on Sunday.

Canadian-based Hudson's Bay Company did not say how many credit and were affected by the breach at upscale retailer Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF Fifth, and Lord & Taylor department stores.

News reports put it at five million and said hackers had put these numbers up for sale on the "dark web," where criminals operate.

"HBC has identified the issue, and has taken steps to contain it," the parent firm said of the intrusion, the latest affecting companies with large user bases.

It said there are no signs the breach has affected its e-commerce or other digital platforms, Hudson's Bay stores, Home Outfitters, or HBC Europe.

Customers will not be liable for any fraudulent charges made with their card data, the company said.

On Thursday, sportsgear maker Under Armour said a hack of its fitness application affected about 150 million user accounts.

Yahoo, retailer Target and credit bureau Equifax are among those also having reported in recent years.

