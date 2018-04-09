Airbus to offer sleeping berths down in cargo hold

April 10, 2018
Airbus wants to offer airlines the possibility of installing passenger sleeping berths in the cargo holds of its A330 jets from
Airbus wants to offer airlines the possibility of installing passenger sleeping berths in the cargo holds of its A330 jets from 2020

Soon when you fly in an Airbus jet and you fancy a bit of shut-eye, all you will need do is make your way down to the cargo hold.

European aircraft giant Airbus announced on Tuesday that it is teaming up with Zodiac Aerospace to develop and market lower deck sleeping facilities for passengers that could be operational in A330 wide-body jets from 2020.

The sleeper compartments "would fit inside the aircraft's compartments," Airbus said in a joint statement with Zodiac, a subsidiary of the French company Safran.

The modules "will be easily interchangeable with regular cargo containers,"the statement said.

"Airlines will initially be able to choose from a catalogue of certified solutions by 2020 on A330," for the sleeper pods, with the possibility of fitting them into A350 XWB airliners also being studied.

Airbus and Zodiac said the sleeping berths would not only improve comfort, but also enable airlines to add value for their commercial operations.

"This approach to is a step change towards passenger comfort," said Geoff Pinner, head of Airbus' cabin and cargo programme.

"We have already received very positive feedback from several airlines on our first mock-ups."

Christophe Bernardini, head of Zodiac's aerospace cabin division, said the project "reaffirms our expertise in lower-deck solutions. An improved passenger experience is today a key element of differentiation for airlines."

In November 2016, the Air France-KLM had put forward the idea of sleeping berths for passengers in the economy class, either down in the hold or above the cabin in aircraft of the group's new low-cost subsidiary, Joon.

Eikka
not rated yet 2 hours ago
How do people get out of the cargo hold in an emergency? If the plane catches on fire, there's about 2 minutes to evacuate before everyone suffocates to smoke.

