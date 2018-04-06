Air France says 7 days of strikes cost company 170 mn euros

April 10, 2018
Air France estimated that one flight out of four would be cancelled on Tuesday.
Air France said Tuesday that seven day-long strikes since February by workers demanding higher pay are set to cost it 170 million euros ($209 million).

"The impact on Air France's of seven days of strikes between February 22 and April 11 is estimated at 170 million euros," the group said.

The estimate was contained in a statement on the passenger numbers of Air France-KLM, which said they had increased by 5.4 percent in March.

The walkouts were set to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, for a total of seven days since the strikes began in February.

Further strikes are planned on April 17, 18, 23 and 24.

Unions say workers deserve to benefit from years of belt-tightening that have brought the carrier back to operating profitability, after seeing their wages effectively frozen since 2011.

The Air France industrial action coincides with rolling strikes by workers at the state rail operator SNCF, as well as protests by students, public servants, energy workers and rubbish collectors.

The SNCF said Monday that the strikes against plans to overhaul the debt-laden company had already cost it around 100 million euros.

Although the various protests have different aims, they have created a general atmosphere of social discontent as President Emmanuel Macron pursues his ambitious reform drive.

