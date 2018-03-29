Walmart in talks to buy insurer Humana: report

March 30, 2018

US retail behemoth Walmart is in preliminary talks to acquire health insurer Humana, the Wall Street Journal reported, the latest in the recent wave of health care mergers.

The terms of the possible deal were not clear and there is no guarantee an agreement would be reached, the newspaper reported late Thursday.

The transaction would link the world's biggest retailer with one of the largest US insurers, and based on Humana's market capitalization of $37 billion, a takeover would be Walmart's biggest ever.

Walmart, already a giant in pharmacy sales and with health care clinics in some stores, reported revenues of $500.3 billion last year.

Humana, which a big presence in US Medicare program, had revenues of $53.8 billion last year.

The talks come amid a wave of consolidation in US health care driven by runaway costs and disruption from online retailers, as well as growing signs Walmart's archrival Amazon plans to expand into the business.

Earlier this month, health insurer Cigna announced a $67 billion purchase of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts.

That came on the heels of the December announcement that retail pharmacy chain CVS Health would buy insurer Aetna for $69 billion.

In January, Amazon, along with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan Chase, announced the creation of a nonprofit to address skyrocketing costs that Buffett said have become a "hungry tapeworm on the American economy."

GlobalData Retail noted the "considerable" risks for Walmart of becoming too enmeshed in , including myriad challenges of integrating an insurer into a retailer.

At the same time, a transaction would broaden the retailer's relationship with consumers, deepen its trove of consumer data, give Walmart a bigger presence in a growing part of the US economy and offer a strong foundation to counter Amazon, GlobalData said in a research note.

Explore further: Runaway costs prompt another big US health merger

Related Stories

Runaway costs prompt another big US health merger

March 8, 2018

The need to address runaway health care costs in the US prompted another megamerger Thursday with insurer Cigna announcing the $67 billion purchase of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts.

Aetna, Humana call off $34 billion deal

February 14, 2017

Major health insurers Aetna and Humana called off their $34 billion combination after a federal judge, citing concerns about prices and benefits, rejected the deal.

Amazon, Buffett and JPMorgan join forces on health care

January 30, 2018

Three of corporate America's heaviest hitters—Amazon, Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chase—sent a shudder through the health industry Tuesday when they announced plans to jointly create a company to provide their employees ...

Recommended for you

TV ad spending takes hit from 'cord cutting'

March 28, 2018

Television is gradually losing its share of the US advertising market as Americans shift to digital platforms and move away from pay packages, a market tracker said on Wednesday.

Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

March 26, 2018

On the same day Facebook bought ads in U.S. and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.