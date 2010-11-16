Vatican invites hackers to fix problems, not breach security

March 8, 2018

Computer hackers with a heart are descending on the Vatican to help tackle pressing problems particularly dear to Pope Francis, including how to better provide resources for migrants and encourage solidarity for the poor.

The "Vatican Hackathon," an around-the-clock computer programming marathon, starts Thursday in the Vatican, with the full support of the pope, several Vatican offices and student volunteers from Harvard and MIT.

Organizers stressed that no firewalls will be breached or acts of computer piracy committed. Student organizer Jakub Florkiewicz, an MBA student at Harvard, said, "We're hacking problems, not security."

Teams of programmers, and project managers will be asked to provide technological solutions to specific problems in three general areas: solidarity in a , communication in interfaith dialogue and mobilization of resources for .

