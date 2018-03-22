March 22, 2018

Toyota suspends self-driving car tests after Uber death

Japanese automaker Toyota says it is suspending tests of its self-driving cars so staff could &quot;emotionally process&quot; af
Japanese automaker Toyota says it is suspending tests of its self-driving cars so staff could "emotionally process" after an autonomous Uber car killed a pedestrian in an accident

Japanese automaker Toyota said Thursday it was suspending tests of its self-driving cars so staff could "emotionally process" after an autonomous Uber car killed a pedestrian in an accident.

Ride-sharing giant Uber has already suspended use of after one of its vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday in the US state of Arizona.

"We cannot speculate on the cause of the incident or what it may mean to the automated driving industry going forward," Toyota said in a statement issued via the US company that conducts its autonomous research TRI.

"TRI is pausing Chauffeur mode testing to let its drivers emotionally process this tragedy. We're monitoring the situation and plan to resume testing at an appropriate time," the statement said.

"This pause is meant to give them time to settle their feelings and come to a sense of balance."

Toyota said it would continue its tests of semi-autonomous cars on closed circuits.

But all testing of autonomous cars on public roads, which was previously being conducted in Japan and the US states of California and Michigan, is on hold.

Toyota, like Uber, has safety drivers behind the wheel of its during testing, though the drivers are not typically expected to operate the vehicles.

The Uber accident was the first fatal self-driving car crash involving a pedestrian and has raised fresh concern about the safety of .

German automaker BMW said Wednesday expressed sympathies over the incident but said it would not affect its self-driving car project, while Nissan has made no comment.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: Toyota suspends self-driving car tests after Uber death (2018, March 22) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-03-toyota-self-driving-car-uber-death.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Uber suspends self-driving car program in 2 states
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

1 hour ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

12 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)