March 30, 2018

Tesla recalls 123,000 cars for power steering fix

Tesla has issued a voluntary recall of 123,000 Model S cars to replace a power steering bolt that could corrode due to salt used
Tesla has issued a voluntary recall of 123,000 Model S cars to replace a power steering bolt that could corrode due to salt used on winter roads

Tesla on Thursday issued a voluntary recall of 123,000 Model S cars to replace a power steering bolt that could corrode due to salt used on winter roads.

No accidents or injuries have been caused by a flaw that prompted the decision to replace the part in all Model S vehicles built before April of 2016, according to the Silicon Valley-based company.

"If the bolts fail, the driver is still able to steer the car, but increased force is required due to loss or reduction of power assist," Tesla said in an email to Model S owners whose cars are impacted by the recall.

"This primarily makes the car harder to drive at low speeds and for , but does not materially affect control at high speed, where only small steering wheel force is needed."

No other Tesla models were involved in the recall.

The corrosion has only been noticed in places where winter roads are frequently salted to melt snow or ice, but all Model S vehicles with the part will be retrofitted in a protective move, according to Tesla.

Tesla shares that ended the Nasdaq trading day up lost 2.5 percent to $259.40 after hours.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: Tesla recalls 123,000 cars for power steering fix (2018, March 30) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-03-tesla-recalls-cars-power.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Tesla reports record 3Q deliveries, but Model 3 lags
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)