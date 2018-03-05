Termites sacrifice their elderly in ant wars: study

March 7, 2018
termite
A soldier termite (Macrotermitinae) in the Okavango Delta. Credit: Wikipedia

When termites go to war, the oldest soldiers fight on the front lines, being closer to death anyway, a study revealed on Wednesday.

In life-or-death battles with ants that invade their nests and eat their friends, termite fighters have adopted a military strategy very unlike that of humans, researchers wrote in the Royal Society Journal Biology Letters.

In lab experiments, "old soldiers went to the front line and blocked the opening against approaching predatory ants more often than young soldiers," the Japan-based team reported.

"These results demonstrate that termite soldiers have age-based task allocation, by which ageing predisposes soldiers to switch to more dangerous tasks," they added.

Old female soldiers were even more likely than males to become cannon fodder, the study reported.

"We also found that young soldiers were more biased toward choosing central nest defence as royal guards"—a much less risky deployment than defending the .

Such an ageist system boosts the life expectancy of soldiers by keeping them safe when they are younger, so "allowing them to promote their lifetime contribution to colony reproductive success," the researchers said.

Termite soldiers, both male and female, are sterile.

They come equipped with huge jaws as weapons, and form one of several specialised termite classes that also include infant-minders, nest-builders and groomers, as well as breeding "kings" and "queens".

Old soldiers were no more, or less, effective at nest defence than young ones, said the team, suggesting it was not experience that got them promoted to the front.

Explore further: Brazilian scarab beetles found to be termitophiles

More information: Age-based soldier polyethism: old termite soldiers take more risks than young soldiers, Biology Letters, rsbl.royalsocietypublishing.or … .1098/rsbl.2018.0025

Related Stories

Brazilian scarab beetles found to be termitophiles

January 13, 2015

Termite soldiers are able to chemically detect intruders in their colonies. While most trespassers are swiftly dealt with, some spiders, centipedes, millipedes, and insects are allowed to find shelter within termite nests. ...

Termites' unique gut 'factory' key to global domination

February 8, 2018

Termites have achieved ecological dominance and now some of the ingredients for their success have been determined to lie in their unique gut microbiome 'factories' - which enable the creatures to eat wood, soil and other ...

Why cockroaches and termites are great parents

June 19, 2017

To most people, cockroaches are abhorrent, disease-ridden pests, scuttling under the fridge when you go to the kitchen for a midnight snack. But those who know cockroaches well understand that they can be very caring creatures.

Ants rescue their injured

April 12, 2017

The African Matabele ants (Megaponera analis) are widespread south of the Sahara and are a specialised termite predator. Two to four times a day, the ants set out to hunt prey. Proceeding in long files, they raid termites ...

Asexual succession strategy of termites

June 2, 2016

A study led by the Laboratory Evolutionary Biology and Ecology of the Université libre de Bruxelles shows that the humivorous French Guianan termite Cavitermes tuberosus routinely practice asexual queen succession (parthenogenesis).

Recommended for you

Tropical plant rediscovered after 150 years

March 6, 2018

A small team of researchers with the Crop Research Institute and Palacký University, both in the Czech Republic, has rediscovered a plant first (and last) recorded over a century and a half ago. In their paper published ...

Staying clean keeps seafish smart

March 6, 2018

A team of international researchers led by a Canadian biologist has found that infection with parasites makes it harder for seafish living in coral reefs to think.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.