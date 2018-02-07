Termites' unique gut 'factory' key to global domination

February 8, 2018, University of Sydney
Termites' unique gut 'factory' key to global domination
Orthognathotermes workers, with a soldier in the middle. The guts of the workers -- which contain millions of micro-organisms including thousands of separate species -- can be seen easily through their translucent skin. Credit: Jan Šobotník

Termites have achieved ecological dominance and now some of the ingredients for their success have been determined to lie in their unique gut microbiome 'factories' - which enable the creatures to eat wood, soil and other material generally not considered as food sources by other animals but rather as indigestible.

An international research paper, led by the University of Sydney, shows that the majority of micro-organisms in the termite gut is not found in any other animals and that they are not only inherited from parents but are also shared across colonies and among distantly related termite species.

"In order to digest and other material, rely on an intensive factory of millions of unique microorganisms in their gut, which can account for two-thirds of the termite's total body weight," said lead author Professor Nathan Lo.

The paper, "Rampant host switching shaped the termite gut microbiome", is published today in the high-impact journal Current Biology.

Professor Lo, who co-leads the Molecular Ecology, Evolution and Phylogenetics laboratory in the School of Life and Environmental Sciences, said termites had become heavyweights of the animal kingdom and despite their minute size, their global cumulative weight topped humans and was second only to cattle.

The paper says that the termite gut microbiome is among the most complex of any animal group and has evolved enabling termites "to diversity their food source from the ancestral state of wood ... and to achieve ecological dominance across tropical and subtropical regions of the globe".

The study analysed not only termites that attack houses but also species that do not eat wood but instead feed on grass, leaf litter and pure soil.

Professor Lo said each microbe in the termite gut was like a little machine in a complex factory, which turns wood plus air into sugar and protein.

"There can be up to 5000 different species of microbe 'machines' in a termite gut, and many thousand clones of each kind," he said.

How these little machines came together to form the highly efficient termite gut factory has long puzzled biologists.

"Our research shows most of the that live in termite guts are found nowhere else in nature and have become highly specialised for the difficult task of helping termites digest wood, which very few kinds of animals can do," Professor Lo said.

Researchers sequenced the DNA of the termite gut microbes and compared the DNA with all other kinds of microbes on earth, including from agriculture and industrial plants.

"We show that different termite species occasionally swap their microbes, most likely through aggressive encounters in nature, for example when they are competing for wood in the forest.

"In fights between soldiers of one colony with soldiers or workers of another colony, the body of the losing termite can be severed and its gut contents (containing the microbes) ingested by the winning termite," Professor Lo said.

What happens next - how each of the microbe machines carries out its particular function in the gut factory - largely remains a mystery.

"Learning about how termites convert wood and other biomass into sugars may be applicable to the production of sustainable biofuels," Professor Lo concluded.

Explore further: Newly developed insecticide and fungus combination could more effectively control, eliminate termites

More information: Thomas Bourguignon et al, Rampant Host Switching Shaped the Termite Gut Microbiome, Current Biology (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2018.01.035

Related Stories

Termite gut holds a secret to breaking down plant biomass

April 17, 2017

In the Microbial Sciences Building at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, the incredibly efficient eating habits of a fungus-cultivating termite are surprising even to those well acquainted with the insect's natural gift ...

Why cockroaches and termites are great parents

June 19, 2017

To most people, cockroaches are abhorrent, disease-ridden pests, scuttling under the fridge when you go to the kitchen for a midnight snack. But those who know cockroaches well understand that they can be very caring creatures.

Study shows 'pretty' termites do the most damage

May 16, 2017

Termites may be "pretty" in the eyes of a scientist, but don't let good looks fool you: The prettier termites are more destructive than their uglier counterparts, a University of Florida researcher says.

Recommended for you

Surprise finding points to DNA's role in shaping cells

February 8, 2018

As a basic unit of life, the cell is one of the most carefully studied components of all living organisms. Yet details on basic processes such as how cells are shaped have remained a mystery. Working at the intersection of ...

When it comes to genes, lichens embrace sharing economy

February 8, 2018

University of Colorado Boulder researchers have discovered the first known molecular evidence of obligate symbiosis in lichens, a distinctive co-evolutionary relationship that could shed new light on how and why some multicellular ...

Termites' unique gut 'factory' key to global domination

February 8, 2018

Termites have achieved ecological dominance and now some of the ingredients for their success have been determined to lie in their unique gut microbiome 'factories' - which enable the creatures to eat wood, soil and other ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

betterexists
not rated yet 4 hours ago
Grab their Microbiome and INTRODUCE into Fish, Frog, Bird and Monkey.
SEE What happens !
Varieties of Fish, Frogs, Birds and Monkeys exist. At least try Crabs, Fresh Water Mussels, Earthworms and Cockroaches !
WHAT IS STOPPING SCIENCE? Funds Diverted to Military ?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.